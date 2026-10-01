Africa: Liberia, Egypt Sign Military Cooperation Protocol

-- Training, Intelligence Sharing, Technical Cooperation Included

Liberia and the Arab Republic of Egypt have signed a military cooperation protocol aimed at establishing a structured, long-term defense and security partnership between the two countries.

The agreement, signed Sunday, September 27, provides a framework for cooperation in military training and education, intelligence and security, logistics, technical expertise and professional exchanges.

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Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs Daniel Sanoe disclosed details of the agreement Tuesday, September 29, during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia.

According to Sanoe, the protocol was signed on behalf of the Liberian government by Acting Minister of National Defense Spencer G. N. Lego, while Major General Wala Abel Baba, Assistant Minister of Defense for Foreign Relations, signed for the Egyptian government.

Under the agreement, Liberia and Egypt are expected to establish a joint committee comprising equal representation from both countries to coordinate and oversee implementation of the protocol.

Sanoe said focal persons will also be appointed to organize and facilitate the committee's activities following its inaugural meeting.

The cooperation framework covers specialized military training and education, intelligence and security cooperation, logistics services, and the exchange of technical expertise and professionals across various military disciplines, including special forces.

Sanoe also disclosed that, as part of efforts to facilitate implementation of the agreement, the Liberian delegation formally requested the assignment of an Egyptian defense attaché to the Egyptian Embassy in Monrovia.

The proposed defense attaché would serve as a direct point of contact for coordinating military cooperation between the two governments and supporting implementation of the protocol.

Sanoe described the agreement as a formal step toward expanding Liberia's military and security cooperation with Egypt, particularly in institutional training, professional exchanges and technical collaboration.

The two governments are expected to use the proposed joint committee to develop specific programs and activities under the cooperation framework.