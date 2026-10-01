Liberia: Ex-maire de Gompa emprisonné à cause de propos du président de la Cour suprême

- The Gompa Magisterial Court has sentenced former Gompa City Mayor Amos N.G. Suah to 30 days in prison and fined him US$100 for contempt over public remarks concerning Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay and a disputed property demolition in Nimba County.

Suah appeared before the court Tuesday after being summoned to answer contempt proceedings stemming from comments he reportedly made during a live radio interview on Voice of Gompa, including a call for the impeachment of Chief Justice Gbeisay.

The proceedings attracted several residents to the court as Suah appeared and was questioned over his remarks.

Following the hearing, the court found that Suah's statements could encourage public resistance to the authority of the Judiciary and bring the administration of justice into disrepute.

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The presiding magistrate subsequently sentenced the former mayor to 30 days in prison and imposed a US$100 fine.

The court also ordered Suah, upon completing his sentence, to return to the radio station where he made the remarks and publicly retract them.

Following the ruling, Suah was transferred to Sanniquellie Central Prison to begin serving his sentence.

Some residents who attended the proceedings expressed dissatisfaction with the decision and alleged that the Chief Justice had influenced the outcome. No evidence establishing such influence was presented in the information available to this paper.

The controversy stems from a property dispute and demolition in Gompa.

During a recent appearance in Nimba County, Chief Justice Gbeisay said the demolition resulted from an order issued by the Gompa Magisterial Court and subsequently enforced through the judicial process.

Gbeisay said the disputed property belongs to the Turay family and alleged that some individuals occupied portions of the land after being displaced during Liberia's civil war.

The Chief Justice identified Suah as one of those who allegedly occupied the disputed property and further alleged that the former mayor later sold portions of the land to other occupants, some of whose structures were affected by the demolition.

Gbeisay also made separate allegations concerning government-owned properties in Gompa, accusing Suah of selling several public properties while serving as mayor during the administration of former President George Weah.

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Suah subsequently rejected the Chief Justice's assertions during a live radio interview and called for his impeachment.

"Quiqui from Lofa County, what does he know about Nimba properties?" Suah asked during the interview.

He also described Gbeisay as his "secret enemy," claiming that their relationship changed after Gbeisay became Chief Justice.

"It is necessary that he be impeached, and I am calling for his impeachment," Suah said.

The court's decision adds a new legal dimension to the public dispute between the former mayor and the Chief Justice over the property controversy in Nimba County.