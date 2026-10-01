Liberia: Le PNUD salue le leadership de l'UNGA au Libéria

As Diaspora Conference Ends

UNDP Liberia Resident Representative Aliou Mamadou Dia has commended Liberia's leadership and engagement at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), saying the country advanced its national priorities while contributing to global discussions on sustainable development, peace, governance and economic transformation.

Dia made the remarks at the close of the Second Liberia Diaspora Annual Conference 2026 in Alexandria, Virginia, which brought together government officials, diaspora leaders, development partners and private-sector representatives to explore ways of strengthening diaspora participation in Liberia's development.

He described the conference as more than a gathering, saying it provides an opportunity to assess previous commitments while building partnerships among Liberians at home and abroad.

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"First, it provides a moment to reflect on promises we made last year, and second, it is a platform for partnership, bringing together the Liberian diaspora, government officials, development partners, and private sector leaders," Dia said.

He said the conference reflects Liberia's efforts to harness the expertise, resources and networks of its diaspora as a source of innovation, investment and inclusive growth.

Reaffirming UNDP's support for Liberia's development agenda, Dia said diaspora engagement is consistent with the organization's Country Programme Document for 2026-2030.

"For UNDP, this gathering is directly aligned with our Country Programme Document (CPD) 2026-2030, which emphasizes inclusive governance, sustainable development, and climate resilience," he said.

"By engaging the diaspora, we strengthen the bridge between Liberia's national priorities and global expertise, ensuring that dialogue leads to delivery and delivery leads to lasting impact."

The conference, held under the theme "From Dialogue to Delivery: Mobilizing the Global Liberian Diaspora for National Transformation," focused on identifying practical ways Liberians abroad can contribute to investment, development initiatives and national transformation.

Dia's remarks underscored UNDP's commitment to supporting Liberia's efforts to move diaspora engagement beyond dialogue toward partnerships and measurable development outcomes.