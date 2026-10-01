Liberia: Findley Wants Liberia's Laws Reviewed

-Warns Against Laws Government Cannot Enforce

- Grand Bassa County Senator Gbehzohngar Findley is calling for a review of Liberia's laws, warning that the country should avoid enacting legislation it lacks the resources or mechanisms to effectively enforce.

Findley, Chairman of the Grand Bassa Legislative Caucus, said lawmakers must periodically review existing laws to ensure they remain relevant to changing conditions and can be practically implemented.

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"Laws are not static. They have to be operating with the time that we live in today," Findley said.

The former Senate President Pro Tempore and Foreign Minister cited zoning regulations as an example, arguing that attempting to enforce some longstanding laws under present-day conditions could create difficulties for citizens.

He stressed that passing legislation alone is not enough, saying laws must be accompanied by adequate funding, institutional capacity and effective enforcement mechanisms.

Findley also defended the Legislature's oversight responsibilities, saying lawmakers have a duty to scrutinize how public resources are spent and determine whether government institutions are delivering essential services.

Responding to criticism that revenues generated from concession agreements are not benefiting ordinary Liberians, Findley argued that concessionaires pay taxes and other revenues to government, which are subsequently appropriated through the national budget.

He said those resources should translate into support for public schools, health facilities, teachers, nurses and other essential services.

According to Findley, lawmakers from Grand Bassa have raised concerns about volunteer teachers and health workers who remain outside the government payroll and are using the budget and legislative oversight processes to seek increased funding for those sectors.

He also defended expenditures associated with legislative public accounts committees, saying lawmakers require accountants and other technical experts to properly scrutinize government audit reports.

"These audit reports are not jokes. It's very, very serious," he said.

Turning to government revenue, Findley welcomed Liberia's reported domestic revenue collection of more than US$1 billion, describing the increase as progress while cautioning against including unrealistic revenue projections in the national budget.

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"I don't believe anything should be in the budget that is not 75% upwards collectible," he said.

Findley further called for respect for differing views between the Legislature and Executive, arguing that disagreements between the two branches should not be portrayed as political victories or defeats.

"I disagree with your view, but I must respect your view. And that's the beauty of the debate in the Senate," Findley said.