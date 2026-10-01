Liberia/Mali: Lone Star's AFCON Road Gets Tougher After Mali Loss

Liberia's long and agonizing wait for a return to the Africa Cup of Nations suffered another painful blow Tuesday night when a late Martial Tia strike condemned the Lone Star to a 1-0 defeat against Mali before a roaring crowd at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

With the stadium packed and the national colors of red, white and blue dominating the stands, Liberia fought bravely for 82 minutes against one of West Africa's heavyweight sides, only for a momentary lapse inside the penalty area to undo an otherwise disciplined defensive performance.

Tia pounced on a loose ball in the 82nd minute and calmly finished to break Liberia's resistance, leaving thousands of home supporters stunned and bringing the Lone Star's latest Group K qualifying campaign setback into sharp focus.

The defeat compounds Liberia's struggle to end a punishing two-decade absence from Africa's biggest continental football tournament and leaves the Lone Star with little room for error as the qualifying campaign progresses.

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The night had already begun with an unexpected setback before a ball was kicked.

Starting goalkeeper Tommy Songo suffered an injury during the warm-up, forcing Head Coach Mohammed Erradi to make a last-minute change. Ashley Williams was thrust into the starting lineup as Liberia was forced to adjust its plans just minutes before kickoff.

Despite the disruption, the Lone Star refused to be overawed.

Mali immediately attempted to impose its authority, enjoying extended spells of possession and moving the ball across the pitch in search of openings. Liberia, however, dropped into a compact defensive shape and worked relentlessly to deny the visitors space around the box.

The hosts also threatened whenever they managed to break forward.

In the 11th minute, Edward Ledlum whipped a dangerous cross into the penalty area, producing one of Liberia's early attacking moments and sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Mali continued to control possession, but Liberia's defensive line stood firm. The Lone Star battled for every challenge, contested second balls and repeatedly cleared danger as the visitors searched for a breakthrough.

The longer the match remained goalless, the greater the belief inside the stadium.

Liberia came agonizingly close to taking the lead in the 62nd minute when Peter Wilson unleashed a powerful effort that flashed narrowly wide of the Malian goal.

It was a moment that could have changed the complexion of the match.

Instead, Mali gradually increased the pressure.

The visitors began throwing more bodies forward as Liberia retreated deeper, forcing the Lone Star defense into a series of desperate interventions.

In the 79th minute, Mali created a dangerous scramble inside the Liberian box. The pressure intensified, and three minutes later the decisive moment arrived.

A loose ball dropped to Martial Tia inside the area.

The Malian attacker made no mistake.

He kept his composure, found the finishing angle and fired home in the 82nd minute to send the visiting bench into celebration and plunge SKD into stunned silence.

Liberia pushed forward in search of an immediate response, but the clock was against the hosts. Mali managed the closing minutes professionally, protecting its narrow advantage and leaving Monrovia with all three points.

The statistics reflected Mali's control of the contest. The visitors registered 16 shots compared with Liberia's eight, underlining their greater attacking output.

Yet the Lone Star's defensive performance kept the Malian attack at bay for most of the night, with Liberia's organization and work rate frustrating the visitors until the late lapse.

For Erradi, the defeat was painful precisely because of the effort his players had invested.

"I am really so proud of my players. They did a very good game against one of the big nations of Africa," Erradi said after the match.

"We played a very good game at a high level defensively and offensively... But we came back to concede the goal. That's disappointing."

The Lone Star coach said the team remains part of a rebuilding process that will require time, patience and greater preparation.

"We have everything to build a good team, but in front of us is much, much more work. We have to be patient," he added.

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Mali head coach Anthony Da Silva acknowledged the difficulty of breaking down Liberia's defensive block, particularly on the synthetic surface at SKD.

"I see one team, Mali, who tried to build, go to the right, to the left, cross, and shoot in the target, and Liberia defended well," Da Silva said.

"If you see the statistics, we are best in every sense... but congratulations to the players of Liberia. I see players of Liberia fight a lot for their country."

For Liberia, however, praise for the fighting spirit will offer little consolation.

The Lone Star now faces the task of regrouping quickly, correcting the defensive lapse that proved costly against Mali and turning its competitive performances into results.

The AFCON 2027 dream remains alive, but Tuesday's defeat has made the road considerably more difficult--and once again left Liberian football confronting the painful question of how long the nation must wait for another appearance on Africa's biggest stage.