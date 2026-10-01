Liberia: Journalists, Media Stakeholders Gear Up for Pul 62nd Anniversary Celebrations

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) is set to mark its 62nd anniversary with official celebrations in Monrovia on this Wednesday, 30 September 2026, under the theme: "62 Years On: Empowering Independent Media for Democracy, Accountability, and Sustainable Development."

Festivities will commence with a grand parade from the Capitol Hill Campus of the University of Liberia to the Clar Marie Weah Events Hall at the Center for National Documents and Records Agency (National Archives), located on 12th Street, Sinkor.

Delivering the keynote motivational address will be Ms. Georgia Wallen, Country Manager of the World Bank Group Liberia.

Her speech will be followed by a high-level panel discussion featuring Cllr. Medina Wesseh, Senior Counsel at the International Law Group, and Mr. Lahoucine Rahmouni, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco to Liberia.

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During the indoor program, PUL President Julius Kanubah will present the anniversary message on the state of the Union.

His address will highlight critical issues including freedom of speech and expression, press freedom, enforcement of the code of ethics and conduct for journalists and media institutions, journalists' safety and welfare, capacity building, and strategic partnerships.

The anniversary celebrations mark a significant milestone in the Union's enduring struggle to defend journalists' rights, promote free expression, and advocate for accountable democratic governance in Liberia.

This year's commemoration is particularly noteworthy as the Union renews efforts to construct its National Headquarters - envisioned as a permanent home for press freedom, professional development, ethical journalism, and the protection of journalists.

Approximately 150 participants are expected to attend, including journalists, media practitioners, civil society representatives, journalism students, and stakeholders from government, diplomacy, and the private sector.

Official Abridge Program Schedule

Time Activity Venue Responsible

8:30am-9:00amArrivalUL Capitol Hill CampusAll

9:00am-11:00am Grand Parade (March)UL Capitol Hill Campus → Clar Marie Weah Events Hall, Center for National Documents and Records Agency, 12th Street, SinkorAll

12:00pm-2:00pmIndoor Program Clar Marie Weah Events Hall, Center for National Documents and Records Agency, 12th Street, SinkorAll

2:00pm - 10:00pmReception CelebrationsPUL Head Office, 9th Street, SinkorAll