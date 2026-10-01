Rwanda: Emeran Thrilled After Dream Amavubi Debut in Cape Verde Win

Noam Emeran could not hide his excitement after making his official Rwanda debut in Tuesday's crucial 2-1 away victory over Cape Verde in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy winger was an unused substitute in Rwanda's 3-1 win over Liberia in Kigali before head coach Stephen Constantine introduced him in the 69th minute, replacing Leroy-Jacques Mickels as Amavubi held on to secure three points in Praia.

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The former Manchester United academy graduate was delighted to mark his first appearance for Rwanda with a memorable victory, describing the occasion as a special milestone in his career.

"I am very happy," Emeran said. "It was a great feeling to make my debut for Rwanda, and it was even more special because we won the game. We came here with the objective of getting a positive result, and we achieved it as a team."

Emeran, who celebrated his 24th birthday while in the Amavubi camp last week, said representing Rwanda was a proud moment for both him and his family, particularly given his strong ties to the country through his mother and his father's footballing history.

His father, Fritz Emeran Nkusi, is a former Amavubi player.

"Representing Rwanda means a lot to me," he said.

"This is something I have been looking forward to for a long time. My family is proud, and I am proud to wear these colours. To start with a win makes it even better."

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Emeran's arrival in the national team setup had been anticipated for several years. Despite previous approaches from the Rwanda Football Federation, he had indicated that he wanted to establish himself at club level before committing to international football.

Now officially part of the Amavubi squad, the winger believes the victory over Cape Verde can provide valuable momentum as Rwanda pursue qualification for AFCON 2027.

"The most important thing was the result," Emeran said. "We showed character, worked hard for each other and deserved the victory. We have quality in this team, and we must continue building on this performance."