Ghana: Speaker Rejects Motion for Probe Into Narcotics Cases · Minority Describes Ruling As Parliamentary Oversight

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has dismissed a private members' motion seeking a parliamentary inquiry into recent narcotics-related cases recorded in the country.

The motion, sponsored by the First Deputy Minority Whip and Member of Parliament for Tolon, Mr Habib Iddrisu, sought the establishment of a committee to conduct a transparent and bipartisan investigation into the cases and report its findings to Parliament.

The motion was submitted to the Clerk to Parliament in accordance with Standing Order 102 and the 1992 Constitution.

Mr Bagbin dismissed the motion when he delivered his ruling during an emergency sitting of Parliament on Tuesday, following the recall of the House from recess. Read More