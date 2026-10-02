Nigeria: Independence Day - Zulum Urges Borno Residents to Protect 'Hard-Earned' Peace

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara, has called on citizens to protect the peace the state has worked hard to regain and ensure that political campaigns are conducted without rancour as the political season begins.

The governor made the call on Thursday while felicitating with the people of the state and Nigerians on the occasion of the nation's 66th Independence Anniversary.

Zulum, in his October 1 message, paid tribute to Nigeria's founding fathers and other leaders who made sacrifices for the country's unity, growth and development through more than six decades of trials and tribulations.

"As we celebrate 66 years of nationhood, we honour our founding fathers and all the leaders who gave their lives for the unity, growth and development of Nigeria, despite the trials our country has endured," Zulum stated.

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He restated his commitment to consolidating peace, protecting citizens' rights, laying a sound foundation for younger generations, and ensuring the safe, voluntary and dignified resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees.

"About two million of our people have returned to their communities, and we are working to resettle more. We must not allow a few unpatriotic people to derail this hard-earned peace."

The Governor said his administration had invested heavily in restoring security, developing human capital, improving infrastructure, boosting agriculture, resettling displaced persons and rebuilding communities.

He said the government had carried out more than 1,500 clusters of projects across the 27 local government areas over the past seven years.

Governor Babagana Zulum stressed that the projects had improved lives and livelihoods while strengthening security, stability and resettlement efforts.

He credited the improved security to the joint efforts of security personnel, volunteers, and traditional, community and religious leaders, as well as the resilience of the people of Borno.

"The improved security we enjoy today is the result of the collective efforts of our gallant security personnel, volunteers, traditional, community and religious leaders and, above all, the resilient people of Borno," he added.

The Governor said about two million people had returned to their communities so far, while efforts were underway to resettle more IDPs.

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He added that more than 30,000 homes, schools, clinics and other public facilities destroyed during the insurgency had been rebuilt.

On education, he said the number of functional secondary schools had grown from 34 in 2019 to 129 in 2026.

He said enrolment had increased to 1.8 million children, while the number of teachers had also risen, adding that the government was prioritising digital and vocational education.

Professor Zulum also pointed to major investments in agriculture to support year-round farming, a strengthened health system, and expanded access to healthcare for vulnerable residents through the state contributory health scheme.

He said the administration was opening up business and economic opportunities to drive post-conflict recovery in sectors where Borno has a comparative advantage.

He described the state as an emerging investment destination because of its strategic location, human capital and natural resources.

"Borno is now an investment destination because of its strategic location and its human capital and natural resources. We are unlocking opportunities that will drive our post-conflict recovery."

The Governor urged citizens to uphold unity and peaceful coexistence, reject violence, and respect the rule of law for sustainable development in the state and the country.

"As the political season sets in, let us conduct our campaigns without rancour, so we do not undermine the relative peace and stability our state now enjoys."

Zulum thanked the people of Borno for their continued support and promised to sustain his administration's momentum until his last day in office.