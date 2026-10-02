Liberia: Mary's Meals Marks 20 Years in Liberia, Celebrates Feeding More Than 95,000 Children Across 600 Schools

TUBMANBURG, Bomi County -- Mary's Meals Liberia has marked 20 years of school feeding in Liberia, celebrating two decades of providing nutritious meals to vulnerable children while helping thousands remain in classrooms and pursue their education.

The anniversary celebration, held Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, in Tubmanburg, began with a colorful parade through the city's principal streets and ended at the Forestry Training Institute, where students, volunteers, community members, partners, supporters and other stakeholders gathered for the main program.

Since launching its school feeding program in Liberia in 2006, Mary's Meals says it has expanded its reach to more than 95,000 children in over 600 places of education, with meals prepared and served largely through the efforts of local volunteers.

The organization says its intervention has helped promote school attendance, classroom participation and improved learning conditions, particularly for children in underserved communities where hunger can pose an additional barrier to education.

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Providing an overview of the organization's work, Mary's Meals International Director of Partnership Alex Keay described Mary's Meals as a global charitable movement currently providing meals to more than 3 million children every school day across 16 countries.

Keay said while the organization formally began its school feeding program in Liberia in 2006, its involvement with Liberian communities dates back to the 1990s.

Serving as guest speaker, Deputy Education Minister for Administration Nyekpeh Y. Forkpah described school feeding as more than simply providing children with meals, arguing that it represents an investment in education and Liberia's future human capital.

Forkpah said providing meals at school helps encourage children to learn and actively participate in classroom activities while contributing to broader social development, peace and national development.

According to him, Mary's Meals is providing school-going children with hope and an opportunity to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

He thanked the organization for its partnership with Liberia and the impact its school feeding program continues to have on children across the country.

The deputy minister, however, stressed that stronger collaboration and coordination among government, communities, schools and development partners will be critical to sustaining school feeding initiatives.

Forkpah reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting programs aimed at improving the welfare and educational opportunities of Liberian children.

He also challenged students benefiting from the initiative to take their education seriously, study hard and work toward successful academic outcomes that could contribute to building a better Liberia.

Mary's Meals Liberia Country Director Paula Nawrocki credited the organization's two decades of work to the collective efforts of volunteers, schools, communities, partners and students.

She particularly thanked volunteers who have helped prepare and serve meals to children over the years.

But despite reaching the 20-year milestone, Nawrocki said the organization's mission in Liberia remains unfinished.

She called for increased support and stronger partnerships as Mary's Meals seeks to expand and strengthen its school feeding interventions.

Nawrocki recalled that the decision to establish the school feeding program came as Liberia was recovering from two devastating civil wars, when communities and children faced significant social and economic challenges.

She said two decades later, Mary's Meals remains convinced that providing nutritious meals in places of learning can encourage children, strengthen communities and contribute to a better future.

"Together, we can continue to support community-led generational change in Liberia," Nawrocki said.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Mary's Meals honored several volunteers and schools for their long-standing service and commitment to the school feeding program.

Those recognized included Hawa Varney of Sackie Town Public School, Bomi; Jessica David of Gbah Public School, Bomi; Janet Kollie of St. Mark Lutheran School, Bong; Alice Togbah of Free Pentecostal Mission Foundation, Bong; Mary Moore of Gbarma Central Elementary, Gbarpolu; Agnes S. Ben of Sinje Central Mission School, Grand Cape Mount; Dorris Togobah of Assembly of God Mission, Grand Cape Mount; Babie Youne of VOA 1 Academy, Montserrado; and Sekou Essau of Billy Town Public School, Montserrado.

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Schools honored for their partnership and commitment included Omega Orphanage, Bola Public School, Jerome F. Clark Public School, Musu Valentine Mission School, Sinje Central Mission School, Assembly of God Mission School, Kpallah Public School and Jarflow Preparatory School.

Speaking on behalf of the honorees, Pastor Fayiah Bemah and Jessica David thanked Mary's Meals Liberia for the recognition, saying it would motivate them to continue serving children and contributing to their educational development.

The celebration concluded with renewed calls for stronger partnerships among the government, communities, schools, volunteers and development partners to sustain school feeding programs and improve educational opportunities for children across Liberia.