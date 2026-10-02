Nigeria: 2027 - Atiku ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠vows to End Election Rigging in Nigeria, Strengthen INEC Independence

Atiku promised to support prompt publication of results from every polling unit and ensure electoral offenders faced the law, regardless of party affiliation.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to end election rigging and strengthen the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) if elected president.

Atiku made the pledge in his address delivered on Thursday at the ADC headquarters in Abuja to commemorate Nigeria's 66th Independence anniversary.

He promised to support prompt publication of results from every polling unit and ensure electoral offenders faced the law, regardless of party affiliation.

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The presidential candidate said anyone caught buying votes or altering election results would face prosecution, stressing that every Nigerian's vote must count as cast.

He urged Nigerians to protect their votes, reject intimidation and carefully question every candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, Nigerians should demand detailed plans that could be examined and promises whose implementation could be objectively measured.

"The coming election offers us a peaceful way to choose our course. This country is yours," Atiku said.

He also promised that, if elected, his administration would prioritise affordability and protection of lives as central components of governance.

He said his administration would work to reduce the cost of food, fuel and electricity while improving access to healthcare and education.

The former vice president also pledged to restore security to communities facing insecurity and ensure accountability in public spending.

He said government performance would be measured by Nigerians' ability to afford basic necessities and live safely in their communities.

Atiku said his administration would introduce a capped and budgeted production subsidy tied to verified fuel refined locally, including modular refineries.

He said imported petrol would not qualify for the proposed subsidy, adding that the benefit would reach consumers through lower pump prices.

"We will publish the costs, independently audit the payments and cut government waste to help fund the programme," Atiku said.

He said the principle behind the proposal was to produce and refine locally, create jobs and reduce the cost of petroleum products.

Atiku also promised to work with his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, and ADC partners to pursue policies aimed at making life affordable.

He said Nigerians deserved access to affordable food, healthcare, education, transportation and other necessities required for dignified living.

The ADC candidate urged Nigerians to scrutinise campaign promises and demand accountability from political leaders before, during and after elections.

He said Nigeria's independence should guarantee political freedom, allowing citizens to question leaders, organise peacefully and demand change without intimidation.

Atiku called for strict adherence to the rule of law, fair application of justice, respect for lawful appeals and due process in cases involving citizens detained or convicted.

"On this day, I call for the rule of law to be applied fairly in every case," he said.

Atiku said the continued detention of Sheikh Sani Khalifa Zaria and Nasir El-Rufai raised questions about due process.

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He also urged that following Nnamdi Kanu's conviction, his right to lawful appeal should be respected, while the grievances and divisions surrounding his case should be addressed.

He said his administration would focus on creating productive employment and sustainable opportunities for the youth capable of enabling them to build better lives.

The ADC presidential candidate said budgets should serve as timetables for delivery, clearly showing funded projects, completed programmes and outstanding obligations.

He urged Nigerians to demand transparency and accountability from whoever emerged as their elected representatives in the 2027 general elections.

Atiku said his commitment would remain centred on making governance responsive to citizens' needs and protecting democratic institutions and processes.

(NAN)