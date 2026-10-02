Nigeria: Oct 1 Statement - Osuntokun Faults Atiku's Repeated Reference to Tinubu As 'Bola'

Mr Akin Osuntokun, a former Presidential spokesman and Director-General of Peter Obi's presidential campaign in the 2023 election, has criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for repeatedly referring to President Bola Tinubu as "Bola" in his Oct. 1 address.

Osuntokun, in a statement on Thursday, said although Abubakar was entitled to criticise Tinubu and his administration, the manner of addressing the President was disrespectful and amounted to an affront to the office of the President.

He said his long-standing cordial relationship with Abubakar had made him reluctant to criticise him harshly since the end of the Olusegun Obasanjo administration in 2007.

"Abubakar is entitled to criticise the President, however sharply. What I found objectionable was his repeated decision to call him 'Bola'.

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"That was not a more forceful argument; it was a needless display of disrespect.

"This is not acceptable. It is primarily an insult to Nigeria, on whose account he occupies that office," Osuntokun said.

He noted that Tinubu was the elected President of Nigeria and occupied the same office Abubakar sought to attain, adding that those opposed to the President had legitimate constitutional and democratic means of seeking his removal.

"Those who believe he is unfit for it have legitimate ways to pursue his removal: impeachment or defeat at the ballot box. Until then, Tinubu is entitled to the privileges of his office," he said.

Osuntokun stressed that his position was not a call for deference to Tinubu's policies or personality, but for decorum in public discourse and respect for the institution of the presidency.

He said anyone seeking Nigerians' mandate to occupy the presidency should demonstrate respect for the office, including when an opponent occupies it.

"Imagine a former Vice President referring throughout a national address to a sitting President as 'Segun' or 'Mohammadu'. The rudeness would be unmistakable," he said.

Osuntokun said Abubakar's choice of words raised questions about the judgment and temperament he would bring to the presidency if elected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar, who was Vice President from 1999 to 2007, is among prominent opposition figures seeking to challenge the ruling establishment ahead of the 2027 general elections. (NAN)