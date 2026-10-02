Nigeria: Kano Records 380 Arrests, 230 Convictions in Drug Crackdown

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, said more than 380 suspects have been arrested and over 230 convictions secured within the first two months of the state's intensified campaign against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Yusuf disclosed this on Thursday while addressing residents at the 66th Independence Anniversary celebration held at the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium in Kano.

The governor said the state government established the Kano State Multi-Agency Task Force on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in July 2026 and issued an Executive Order to strengthen the fight against illicit substances, thuggery and other related criminal activities.

He said the task force had also "dismantled drug joints and criminal hideouts across the state" since its establishment.

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Yusuf described the campaign against drug abuse and criminality as "a shared responsibility" involving government, security agencies, traditional institutions, religious leaders, communities, parents and citizens.

He urged young people to reject drugs, violence and criminality, and instead embrace "education, agriculture, technology, enterprise, vocational training and the creative industries."

The governor said his administration would continue to support security agencies, strengthen community-based intelligence and address the social challenges contributing to crime and insecurity.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating "a safer environment where young people can pursue lawful enterprise and contribute meaningfully to the development of Kano State."