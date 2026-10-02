Zimbabwe: Hate for Late Chivayo Unites Sub-Saharan Africa for First Time in Decades - As Kenyans, Zambians, Tanzanians Join Unforgiving Zimbabweans

The very first image of 43-year-old controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo's body was taken with a cheap Techno phone, not the expensive iPhone 18 Pro Max one would expect.

His butchered body spent 18 hours in the cold of a barren field in rural Marondera. Out in the open, being beaten by the elements of nature, torn to shreds by an extremely violent death, not in any luxury mortuary.

When news of his helicopter crash broke, most Zimbabweans held their breath, albeit for different reasons, as this was simply unbelievable.

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Only Susan Mutami, former legislator Temba Mliswa's eccentric ex, predicted his demise to the dot.

"He's actually going to die in a plane crash. Save this post," Mutami said on May 28 last year.

He's actually going to die in a plane crash. Save this post.-- Susan Mutami (@mutami_susan) May 28, 2025

Imagining the larger-than-life Sir Wicknell, The Bigger Preacher, Mukuru wemaZuva, the Ancient of Times, lifeless was too dramatic for the ordinary citizen who, depending on perspectives, watched in disgust or awe as he splashed tens of millions on his favourite artistes, churchmates, politicians, Parliament, self-proclaimed prophets with cult-like followership.

They could not imagine that a man who spent his last years dining with Africa's Presidents could die so easily, so quickly.

A man who dined with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was personally driven by Kenyan President William Ruto, did not need an invite to visit Tanzanian President Samia Hassan, was on a first-name basis with Hakainde Hichilema, walked with South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa and stood alongside Nigerian leader Bola Tinubu.

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has shared a video of himself and his wife, Lulu, being driven by Kenyan President William Ruto.Chivayo, who said he was in Kenya to attend President Ruto's daughter's engagement party, described the experience as one of the most... pic.twitter.com/mYVch5JRNC-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) August 10, 2026

But for the poor, the downtrodden of Zimbabwe who watched as millions that could have been channeled towards their healthcare were gifted to prominent singer Jah Prayzah, death is an equaliser.

"Empathy is not owed to oppressors. Mourning is not mandatory," said political activist Treasure Basopo.

The morally upright have been preaching ubuntu/hunhu and refuse to partake in celebrations, while the connected, rich and powerful are deep in mourning after losing one of their own.

Chivayo died around 1700hrs on Wednesday when his helicopter plunged into a Marondera farm shortly after he visited his Kugara Huda Estate, a million-dollar rural mansion in Gandami.

His wife of 18 months, Lucy "Lulu" Muteke, their aide Senelisiwe Magagula, pilots Captain Kelvin Soda and Captain Courage Muitavirwa also perished alongside him.

The tycoon was 43 and is survived by two children.

"Ubuntu my foot, when over 90 people died in Kariba did he show this ubuntu you're demanding from us," said popular social commentator Tawona Shadaya, famously known just as Shadaya.

Ubuntu is a set of closely related Bantu value systems that emphasise the interconnectedness of individuals with their surrounding societal and physical worlds.

"Ubuntu requires us to celebrate the death of an arrogant thief," said human rights activist Tapiwanashe Chiriga.

The systems are, in simpler terms, translated to mean that a neighbour cannot feast when their neighbour is in mourning; I am because you are. Chivayo feasted every day: "Handina defeat," he would say.

"What kind of people are we who celebrate someone's death? It's un-African and against our Ubuntu," said Kuwadzana East legislator Chalton Hwende, who has spent the greater part of his term trying to convince his constituents that he is yet to be captured by Zanu PF.

Our hate is a long term investment when everything falls apart we will be there🙏 pic.twitter.com/nR3cfK5EfS-- The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) June 19, 2025

But it is not only Zimbabweans hating on Chivayo, as millennials would say. Social media has presented a platform for all his international 'haters,' from Kenya, where he was awarded a US$2.9 billion tender, to Malawi and Nigeria, where he has become a lesson to those benefiting from Tinubu's corrupt regime.

"Chivayo has united sub-Saharan Africa like never before, achieving what the African Union (AU) has struggled to achieve for decades," said Dr. John Gatimu in response to unending criticism of the businessman from across the continent.

Kenyans were angered by news that Chivayo and his company, IMC Construction Kenya, had secured a US$2.9 billion tender to expand Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

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Tanzanians had been promised a Gwanda Solar Project-type deal by Chivayo, which he failed to deliver in 20 years back home.

Is that how Chivayo has decided to burn calories-- Onyango_tate (@Wuodnyakach_) October 1, 2026

Although there is no clear reason why Nigerians and Ugandans were joining the bandwagon, Zambians seem to have been angered by Chivayo's attempts to handle their elections through a company connected to him, Ren-Form CC, which they believed sought to rig.

Chivayo's last gift was marked thus: the best and last.

For Zimbabweans, at least those Winky D said were twerking for him or singing for their supper, this marks a return to order.

Added Shadaya:

Now men can become men again, eating the fruits of their own labour.-- The Salt Of The Earth (@Shadaya_Knight) October 1, 2026

Chivayo was part of what Vice President Constantino Chiwenga described as Zvigananda, a group of young, filthy rich, tenderpreneurs who have captured the state for personal financial and political gain.

Despite Chivayo's obviously huge bill, none of his companies are known to have done anything to justify his spending.