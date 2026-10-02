Nigeria: Troops Neutralise 16 Terrorists, Rescue 10 Prospective Corps Members

This report details activities of Nigerian forces working to overwhelm terrorists across the country.

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised 16 terrorists and recovered weapons after repelling simultaneous attacks in Adamawa.

The terrorists attacked troops of 226 Battalion (Motorised) at Garkida, Gombi Local Government Area, and 232 Battalion at Garaha, Hong Local Government Area.

An operational report shared with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the attacks occurred at about 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The report said the troops repelled the attacks, forcing the terrorists to flee towards Garkida on motorcycles.

According to the report, the Nigerian Army's Spartan element subsequently trailed and conducted strikes on the fleeing terrorists, neutralising 16 of them.

"Troops recovered three AK-47 rifles, two pump-action guns, one Dane gun and six AK-47 magazines, alongside some cartridges.

"Troops are currently conducting follow-up operations and reorganising their defensive locations," the report said.

The report also revealed that troops of Operation UDO KA rescued 10 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted by terrorists in Imo.

It said the troops of 34 Artillery Brigade responded to a kidnap incident at Umonuwa village along the Onitsha-Owerri Road in Mbaise Local Government Area at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The report said the victims were abducted from two commercial buses by suspected kidnappers.

It said troops, in conjunction with personnel of the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police Force and State Security Service, were trailing the criminals to rescue the remaining victims.

"Meanwhile, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE responded to a suspected terrorist attack on Gwamagira settlement in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba.

"The attackers (terrorists), operating on motorcycles, were engaged by troops and forced to retreat, abandoning rustled cattle.

"The troops recovered the cattle and returned them to their owners, but the attackers had killed one civilian and abducted three others.

"Efforts were ongoing to rescue the abducted victims and apprehend the perpetrators," it added.

In the North-East, the report said the troops of Sector 3, Operation HADIN KAI, arrested a suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist at Babbangida, Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It added that the suspect, arrested at about 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, claimed to be an Islamic cleric operating in the Sahara area of the Niger Republic.

According to the report, preliminary investigation indicated that he travelled by truck from the Zarmadu-Sahara general area of Niger Republic into Nigeria before proceeding to Borno.

It said the troops recovered a mobile phone, prayer mat, blanket, jacket, slate, detergent and N396,200 from him.

"Also, troops of Sector 4, in conjunction with Rangers and Hybrid Forces, arrested four suspected terrorists during a fighting patrol in parts of Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa," it added.

The report further revealed that troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA engaged terrorists along the Kwanar Isa-Shinkafi Road in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto.

It said the troops forced the terrorists to withdraw and subsequently dominated the area through patrols.

(NAN)