Nigeria: Ex-Peter Obi Campaigner Faults Atiku's Repeated Reference to Tinubu As 'Bola'

Atiku is among prominent opposition figures challenging President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Akin Osuntokun, a former presidential spokesman and director-general of Peter Obi's presidential campaign in the 2023 election, has criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for repeatedly calling President Bola Tinubu "Bola" in his 1 October address.

Mr Osuntokun, in a statement on Thursday, said although Atiku was entitled to criticise Mr Tinubu and his administration, the way he addressed the President was disrespectful and amounted to an affront to the office of the President.

He said his long-standing cordial relationship with Atiku had made him reluctant to criticise him harshly since the end of the Olusegun Obasanjo administration in 2007.

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"(Atiku) Abubakar is entitled to criticise the President, however sharply. What I found objectionable was his repeated decision to call him 'Bola'.

"That was not a more forceful argument; it was a needless display of disrespect.

"This is not acceptable. It is primarily an insult to Nigeria, on whose account he occupies that office," Mr Osuntokun said.

He noted that Mr Tinubu was the elected President of Nigeria and occupied the same office Atiku sought to attain, adding that those opposed to the President had legitimate constitutional and democratic means of seeking his removal.

"Those who believe he is unfit for it have legitimate ways to pursue his removal: impeachment or defeat at the ballot box. Until then, Tinubu is entitled to the privileges of his office," he said.

Mr Osuntokun said his position was not a call for deference to Mr Tinubu's policies or personality, but for decorum in public discourse and respect for the institution of the presidency.

He said anyone seeking Nigerians' mandate to occupy the presidency should demonstrate respect for the office, including when an opponent occupies it.

"Imagine a former Vice President referring throughout a national address to a sitting President as 'Segun' or 'Mohammadu'. The rudeness would be unmistakable," he said.

Mr Osuntokun said Atiku's choice of words raised questions about the judgment and temperament he would bring to the presidency if elected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atiku, who was Vice President from 1999 to 2007, is among prominent opposition figures seeking to challenge the ruling establishment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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(NAN)