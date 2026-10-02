Nigeria: Terrorists Hijack 2 Buses, Kidnap 19 'Prospective' Corps Members, Others in Imo

TERRORISTS, yesterday, hijacked two 18-seater buses and kidnapped their passengers, among them 19 corps members along the Owerri-Onitsha express way by Imo State.

The buses were said to be conveying prosoective corps members from Ibadan to Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, and Bende in Abia State, when the terroritts swooped on them at Umunoha axis of the road in Mbaitolu, Imo State, in the early hours of the day.

A source in the area said the terrorists marched the passengers into the bush, before security men arrived at the scene.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Meanwhile, the mother one of the victims, Mrs. Alimotu Akanke, who appeared in a socia media post, narrated: "What happened is that my child, Akande Farouq, was going to serve in Abia State. He left the park yesterday, heir vehicle departed from Samonda at 10a.m. "So, about 10p.m., they had stopped somewhere after Onitsha. They parked after Onitsha to sleep. We were monitoring their progress. But at 4:30a.m., their vehicle started moving again. They were on their way, and we were tracking them as they traveled. "The next thing, we saw was a brief text message: 'Kidnappers!' Immediately after sending 'kidnappers', the person could not. Since then, we haven't been able to reach them or talk to them.

None of the messages we sent have gotten a response. "They confirmed it. He's a twin, the second person was going to Enugu. That second person was making a video, and that's what they sent. We even saw their bag inside the vehicle, confirming it was their vehicle. Only the driver escaped. "For the second vehicle, they said five people were taken, while others escaped along with the driver. So, in total, there are about 19 passengers who boarded from Ibadan that we know of.

"I am begging the Nigerian Government, all security agencies, and the NYSC management, whatever they can do, please help us. May you never weep over your children. May your children never fall into trouble. "This should have been a time of joy. May you never experience sorrow. Please, help me, have mercy so these children can be released. Help us so they can come out safely. You will not face distress.

"Think of the effort put into raising them, only for them to be abducted on their way to serve their nation. God, please have mercy on me." The corps members departed from Samonda, Ibadan, Oyo State, about 9a.m., on Wednesday and later stopped over in Imo State, where they spent the night.