Liberia: The Stronger Liberian Dollar Must Reach the Market

editorial

The exchange rate has moved from about L$190 to L$170 for US$1, but small traders say wholesalers still convert their purchases at the old rate. The government must establish what is happening, enforce transparent pricing and end a silence that is feeding confusion and resentment.

A stronger Liberian dollar means little to ordinary people if its gains stop at the Central Bank's exchange rate board and never reach the wholesale counter.

Small traders in Monrovia say that is what is happening. The prevailing rate has moved to about L$170 for US$1, yet they say some wholesalers still calculate purchases at L$190. On US$5 worth of goods, that is L$100 more, nearly 12%, taken from traders whose margins are already thin.

Those traders are squeezed from both sides. Wholesalers demand more Liberian dollars for stock, while customers expect retail prices to fall with the rate. If traders absorb the difference, their profit disappears. If they pass it on, customers buy less or go elsewhere.

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The Ministry of Commerce and Industry should have treated these complaints as an urgent market problem. Instead, its public affairs director said he could not respond without consulting colleagues, and he had not answered by press time. Silence is not an acceptable response when traders in Waterside, on Broad and Randall streets, in Congo Town and at Boulevard junction describe the same problem.

The government must first establish the facts. A stronger currency does not mean every price should fall at once or by the same percentage. Businesses may still hold stock bought when the rate was higher, and freight, duties, rent and fuel may not have fallen at all.

But that is different from converting a price set in U.S. dollars at L$190 when the current rate is about L$170. If wholesalers are doing that without disclosing the rate or the reason, the problem is not slow price adjustment. It is a question of transparency and possibly unfair dealing.

The Commerce Ministry and the Central Bank of Liberia should carry out joint inspections in the main wholesale districts and publish what they find. Inspectors should establish what rates businesses use, whether those rates are displayed, whether they are applied consistently and whether customers get receipts showing the underlying price and the conversion.

The government should also explain, in plain language, what the Central Bank's published rate means. Is it only a market reference? How far may businesses depart from it? What must a seller disclose when goods are priced in one currency and paid for in another? Which agency takes complaints, and what remedy exists when a business uses a misleading conversion?

Liberians should not have to guess at the rules while every store writes its own.

The answer is not an arbitrary price-control campaign. Exchange rates move, businesses face different costs, and the government cannot order every price down overnight. The answer is disclosure, consistency and enforcement against deception. A customer should know the rate before paying, and a business should be able to explain it.

The authorities should require businesses that accept both currencies to display their conversion rates prominently. Receipts should show the original price, the rate applied and the amount paid. Inspectors should make spot checks, and the ministry should open a complaint line where traders can submit receipts and other evidence.

Where inspections find deliberate misrepresentation, discrimination, collusion or breaches of existing consumer and commercial rules, the government should act. Where they find no violation, it should say so and explain why. Either outcome is better than leaving traders to fight the problem through rumor and accusation.

That matters because frustration is already being aimed at ethnic and national communities associated with parts of the wholesale trade. Government inaction lets a legitimate economic grievance harden into dangerous generalization. No community should be blamed collectively for the conduct of individual businesses. Responsibility must be established by evidence, store by store and transaction by transaction.

The concerns of street money changers also deserve a serious answer. They say licensing and registration requirements shut them out of competition with larger businesses that have better access to the formal financial system.

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The Central Bank should not abandon safeguards that protect the financial system. But it should examine whether a cheaper, tiered license could bring small exchangers into the regulated market while keeping identification, recordkeeping and anti-money-laundering requirements. Exclusion breeds informality; sensible regulation can reduce it.

Above all, the government must understand that exchange-rate stability is judged in markets, taxis, shops and homes, not only in official statistics. A stronger Liberian dollar should raise purchasing power. If wholesalers keep the difference while small traders and consumers pay the old rate, the benefit is being captured before it reaches the public.

The Commerce Ministry cannot stay unavailable while that allegation spreads through Monrovia's markets. It should inspect, explain and enforce. The Central Bank should clarify the rules for dual-currency transactions and make its reference rate understandable to the public.

Liberians do not need another announcement that the currency has strengthened. They need to feel that strength when they buy and sell.