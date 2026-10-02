Nigerians Don't Deserve This Hardship, Atiku Tells Tinubu

Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, says the Tinubu administration has failed one of government's most basic duties: protecting ordinary Nigerians from crushing economic hardship.

In a statement by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku said President Tinubu's Independence Day address revealed how far his government has drifted from the people's daily reality.

The President spoke of prosperity while defending policies that have made fuel and basic necessities increasingly unaffordable, and dismissed subsidies as "addictive."

Atiku also challenged his claim that salaries and pensions have been paid "on time and in full," as federal workers report delays and pensioners continue to protest.

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He said Germany had cut gasoline and diesel taxes by €0.17 per litre from October through December, at an estimated cost of €2.5 billion and prices at the pump have begun to fall.

"When petrol becomes more expensive, transport becomes more expensive. When transport costs rise, food and other essentials cost more. The hardship follows Nigerians from the filling station to the market and into their homes.

"Germany understands that when fuel prices put families under pressure, government must act. Nigerians deserve the same compassion and urgency.

"Our plan is to restore targeted, budgeted support for fuel refined in Nigeria, with strict auditing and a guarantee that the benefit lowers pump prices. Support will follow the barrel refined here, creating jobs here and easing costs for Nigerians. It will be funded by cutting waste, protected against diversion and price manipulation, and will not apply to imported fuel.

"To every Nigerian forced to choose between feeding a family, paying for transport or meeting another basic need, I am deeply sorry. You did not deserve this hardship. Tinubu made life unbearably expensive and called your suffering the price of reform. I will make life affordable again."

Atiku said lower fuel costs can mean a cheaper bus ride, more affordable goods at the market and more money left in a family's pocket.

"Nigeria's wealth should ease the burden on its people."