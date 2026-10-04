Nigerian Drugmaker Fidson Selected to Manufacture Generic Influenza Antiviral Under Global Licence

The selected manufacturers are from Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Uganda, Ukraine and Vietnam.

A Nigerian pharmaceutical company, Fidson Healthcare Plc, has been selected to develop and manufacture a generic version of baloxavir marboxil, an antiviral medicine used to treat influenza.

The selection makes Fidson one of 11 manufacturers across nine countries chosen under a voluntary licensing agreement between the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) and Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche.

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The company disclosed this in a press release signed by its media contact, Tope Akindele. The MPP, a United Nations-backed public health organisation, also announced the sublicence agreements on 25 September.

The selected manufacturers are from Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Uganda, Ukraine and Vietnam. The MPP said the arrangement is intended to "diversify supply pathways for influenza treatment, support regional production, and strengthen preparedness for future outbreaks and pandemics."

What it means for Fidson, Nigeria

The selection makes Fidson one of the manufacturers that would develop, manufacture and supply generic versions of baloxavir in 129 countries covered by the licence, subject to regulatory authorisation.

The agreement also gives selected manufacturers access to technical data, reference products for bioequivalence studies and other support to facilitate product development and regulatory approval.

The MPP said it selected the manufacturers following an open Expression of Interest process and an assessment of their technical and regulatory capacities and commitment to producing quality-assured baloxavir products.

The organisation said having manufacturers in different regions would help build production capacity closer to the populations the medicines are intended to serve and strengthen the resilience of global supply.

For Nigeria, the selection places a local pharmaceutical manufacturer in a global effort to expand production of an influenza antiviral while strengthening domestic and regional pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity.

Selection strengthens Africa's role

Fidson's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Biola Adebayo, described the selection as a validation of the company's commitment to quality-assured pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation.

"Being selected by the Medicines Patent Pool as a sublicensee under the Roche-MPP voluntary licensing programme for baloxavir marboxil is both an honour and a validation of Fidson's longstanding commitment to quality-assured pharmaceutical manufacturing, innovation, and improving healthcare outcomes," Mr Adebayo said.

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He said the partnership would allow the company to contribute to efforts to strengthen regional health security and preparedness for future health emergencies.

"As an African healthcare company, we are proud to contribute to global efforts aimed at strengthening regional health security, enhancing preparedness for future health emergencies, and ensuring that life-saving medicines reach the patients who need them most," he said.

Mr Adebayo said the partnership also demonstrated the growing role of African manufacturers in the global health ecosystem.

He said Fidson would work with Roche, the MPP and other stakeholders to support broader access to baloxavir across eligible markets.

Part of pandemic preparedness

The announcement came as global leaders gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly to discuss pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

The MPP said the licensing arrangement is designed to build manufacturing capacity before, rather than during, a health emergency.

Charles Gore, Executive Director of the MPP, said the organisation would work with the selected manufacturers on product development and regulatory approval, aiming to make quality-assured generic baloxavir available as quickly as possible.

"By combining global manufacturing capacity with regionally focused production, we are helping build a more geographically diverse and resilient supply base for the future," Mr Gore said.