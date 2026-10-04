West Africa: Four Stocks Join BRVM 30 After Quarterly Index Review

The BRVM added Loterie Nationale du Bénin, ONATEL Burkina Faso, Vivo Energy Côte d'Ivoire and Solibra Côte d'Ivoire to its BRVM 30 index after its quarterly review. The changes were announced in a notice dated October 1 and keep the number of companies in the index at 30. The exchange said the review was designed to ensure that index members meet eligibility rules and that the benchmark gives a better representation of market liquidity.

The 4 companies replace NEI-CEDA Côte d'Ivoire, Sucrivoire Côte d'Ivoire, Sonoco Metal Packaging SIEM Côte d'Ivoire and SETAO Côte d'Ivoire. The exchange did not give company-level reasons for the removals or publish the liquidity measures behind each decision. The changes should therefore not be read as a judgment on the financial performance of the companies leaving the index.

The additions bring companies from 4 business areas into the benchmark. ONATEL provides telecommunications services in Burkina Faso, Vivo Energy distributes petroleum products in Côte d'Ivoire, Solibra operates in the beverage industry and Loterie Nationale du Bénin runs Benin's national lottery. The revised index also includes Sonatel, Orange Côte d'Ivoire, Société Générale Côte d'Ivoire, Ecobank Côte d'Ivoire and 6 Bank of Africa subsidiaries.

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The BRVM 30 is designed to track 30 of the market's active and liquid listed companies. Changes to its composition matter because the index is used as a measure of trading conditions across the regional exchange. Inclusion can also increase attention from investors and managers who use the index as a reference, while removal can reduce that visibility. The BRVM reviews its indices during the year as market activity changes.

The latest reshuffle comes as the BRVM's equity market capitalization stands above XOF 21 trillion. The exchange serves the 8 countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union from Abidjan, making its indices regional rather than country-based. The new BRVM 30 composition spans banking, telecommunications, energy, consumer goods, transport and other sectors, while Côte d'Ivoire companies continue to account for much of the list.

Key Takeaways

The October review shows that a place in the BRVM 30 depends on index eligibility and market liquidity, not only on a company's size or share-price performance. That point matters for investors because Sucrivoire, for example, left the index even after posting a large gain in 2026, while the exchange said its changes were meant to improve the benchmark's representation of liquidity.

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The BRVM did not disclose the individual data that led to each addition or removal, so the reshuffle should not be treated as a direct buy or sell signal. The new composition also shows the range of businesses represented in the regional market. ONATEL adds another telecommunications company alongside Sonatel and Orange Côte d'Ivoire. Vivo Energy adds fuel distribution exposure, Solibra brings beverages and Loterie Nationale du Bénin adds a business from Benin.

Banks still make up a large part of the benchmark, including Bank of Africa subsidiaries from Burkina Faso, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Niger and Senegal, along with Société Générale Côte d'Ivoire, Société Ivoirienne de Banque, NSIA Banque Côte d'Ivoire, Coris Bank International and Ecobank Côte d'Ivoire. For investors, index changes can matter beyond the names entering and leaving.

Funds or portfolios that track the BRVM 30 may need to adjust their holdings, which can create trading around affected stocks. Inclusion may also raise a company's visibility among investors who use the index to screen the regional market. But the exchange's notice makes clear that the main purpose of the review is to maintain an index that reflects eligible and liquid securities across the BRVM.