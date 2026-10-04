Nigerian Stocks Slip 0.52 Percent As Profit-Taking Halts Rally

Nigerian stocks ended the week to October 2 lower as investors reduced positions after gains in recent weeks. The NGX All-Share Index fell 0.52% to 250,808.27 points, while equity market capitalization declined 0.50% to ₦162.843 trillion. The market opened for 4 trading days because October 1 was a public holiday for Nigeria's Independence Day. Despite the weekly decline, the benchmark remained up 61.17% in 2026.

Trading activity also fell from the previous week. Investors exchanged 3.166 billion shares worth ₦155.023 billion in 206,662 deals, compared with 4.689 billion shares worth ₦240.824 billion in 261,198 deals a week earlier. Financial services accounted for 1.944 billion shares, or 61.41% of total volume, and ₦77.733 billion, or 50.14% of total value. Fidelity Bank, VFD Group and Access Holdings together accounted for 1.343 billion shares, representing 42.42% of market volume.

Most sector indices declined. The NGX 30 fell 0.52%, the Banking Index dropped 1.33% and the Premium Index lost 1.38%. The Corporate Governance Index fell 1.43%. Gains were recorded in the Main Board Index, which rose 0.08%, Insurance at 0.61%, Oil & Gas at 0.05% and the Growth Index at 1.85%. Oil and gas remained one of the strongest parts of the market in 2026, with the sector index up 133.94% year to date.

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ABC Transport led weekly gainers with a 45.10% rise to ₦7.40. Critical Minerals Financing Corp gained 37.73% to ₦4.49 and LivingTrust Mortgage Bank rose 32.69% to ₦3.45. VFD Group added 18.42%. Sovereign Trust Insurance led declines, falling 12.50% to ₦2.10, followed by eTranzact International, which dropped 12% to ₦11. Nigerian Exchange Group fell 8.86% to ₦168.60.

The decline came after 3 weeks of gains and after Nigeria's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 350 basis points to 23% in September. The market also remains near its recent record level, meaning investors are weighing the effect of lower rates against the gains already recorded this year. Forty-four stocks gained during the week, 37 declined and 65 were unchanged, compared with 61 gainers and 32 losers in the previous week.

Key Takeaways

The 0.52% decline does not change the broader picture for Nigerian equities in 2026, but it shows that investors are becoming more selective after the market's 61.17% year-to-date rise. The NGX All-Share Index remains close to its recent highs and several sector indices have recorded larger gains than the benchmark. The Premium Index is up 103.95% this year, the Oil & Gas Index has gained 133.94%, the Industrial Goods Index is up 83.92% and the Banking Index has risen 77.18%. That performance means some investors may be taking profit even as lower interest rates support the case for equities.

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The Central Bank of Nigeria's September rate cut reduced the policy rate to 23%, changing the comparison between returns on stocks and fixed-income assets. At the same time, the fall in weekly turnover to ₦155.023 billion from ₦240.824 billion shows that trading slowed during the shortened week. The decline was also concentrated in some large stocks, while 44 equities still finished higher.

That helps explain why individual companies such as ABC Transport, Critical Minerals Financing Corp and LivingTrust Mortgage Bank posted gains above 30% even as the main index declined. Another point for investors is the gap between sectors. Oil and gas has gained more than 130% this year while consumer goods is up only 2.05%, showing that the 2026 rally has not been uniform. With the benchmark already up more than 60%, the next stage of the market may depend more on earnings, valuations, interest rates and company results than on broad buying across the exchange.