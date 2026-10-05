Nigeria: Wri Index 2026 - 70 Percent of Nigerian Workers Approve Ai Adoption in Work Places

Abuja — The findings of the fourth annual HP Work Relationship Index (WRI) has that over 70 per cent of workers in Nigeria were happy with the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in work environments.

The findings released on September 30, was made known following a global study carried out among more than 19,000 desk-based workers across 15 countries.

It offered a timely global benchmark for organisations in Nigeria and South Africa as they navigate workplace change, accelerate AI adoption and strengthen the employee experience.

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It said that the happiest workers were using AI, transferable skills and side ventures to regain control and build resilience in an unpredictable economy.

The survey added that 73 percent of knowledge workers said they more likely to stay at a company that invests in helping them develop.

It further revealed that about 69 percent of the workers in Nigeria and South Africa were adapting rather than waiting with many of them viewing technology as a source of positive change and saying AI has had a positive impact on their lives.

The study finds that workers with the healthiest relationship with work were becoming more confident in how they navigate uncertainty.

In a statement, HP said the WRI global findings for employers across Nigeria and South Africa underscore a shared imperative: help people feel equipped for change rather than overwhelmed by it, while ensuring that technology investment translates into a better day-to-day experience of work.

It maintained that this is key for organisations in both jurisdictions because business growth and healthy work relationships go hand in hand.

Globally, workers who say their company has performed well are six times more likely to have a healthy relationship with work than those at companies performing poorly.

For many workers, organisational change has become a constant as nearly nine in ten knowledge workers globally report change over the past year, from shifting performance expectations to new technologies and ways of working.

This pressure will be familiar to employers and employees in Nigeria and South Africa, where adaptability, digital capability and workforce confidence are increasingly important to organisational resilience.In response, workers are building optionality.

More than half agree career paths are becoming less linear in the AI era, while 59 percent were prioritizing transferable skills over climbing a traditional ladder. Income-generating side ventures are also becoming a form of career insurance, with 36 percent of workers reporting an income-generating venture, rising to 48 percent among Gen Z.

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AI is also becoming a source of workplace resilience from disruption as 59 percent of knowledge workers now use work-provided AI tools daily or weekly, up from 46 percent in 2025, while the share not using AI has fallen by 13 points to 16 percent .

Among all workers, 47 percent now use AI agents, showing that AI is moving into everyday workflows as workers increasingly use technology to build resilience, navigate uncertainty and regain a sense of control in a fast-changing world of work.

As AI agents become more embedded in day-to-day work, workers are becoming more aware of the need to continuously evolve their own skills.

HP said that for organisations in Nigeria and South Africa, the opportunity is to use technology to improve how people experience work--from confidence and productivity to growth and retention.

As AI reshapes workflows, Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and IT teams across Nigeria and South Africa have an increasingly important role in workforce fulfilment, resilience and growth.

The 2026 study makes clear that technology enablement is no longer a back-office issue; it is central to how organisations help people adapt, perform and build healthier relationships with work.

The findings tasked organisations in Nigeria and South Africa for a clear call to action: equip people with trusted AI, reliable technology and continuous skills development--and turn workforce adaptability into a shared competitive advantage.