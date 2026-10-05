Nigeria: Police Takeover Minna Central Motor Park Over Crisis Between Two Unions

4 October 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Laleye Dipo

Minna — The police have taken over the Minna Central Motor Park in Niger State amid a crisis between two transport Unions, the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

Members of the two unions had drawn daggers over the management of the Mobil Motor Park, resulting in injuries to some of their members.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the unions claimed they owned the garage, being indigines, so its members should load ten of their vehicles before the members of the other union.

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Members of the other union reportedly rejected the arrangement, leading them to approach the courts for intervention.

However, the issue boiled over last Friday, resulting in a free-for-all during which dangerous weapons and charms were used on each other by members of the unions.

The disturbance attracted the police, who tried to restore peace, but the crisis escalated, resulting in two union members being injured and rushed to the nearby Minna General Hospital.

The police also deployed several canisters of tear gas to send motorists and union members away from the motor park.

As of yesterday afternoon, the motor park had been deserted, with armed police officers in vehicles strategically stationed to maintain peace.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the story to THISDAY.

According to Abiodun, "The police took over the park as a preventive measure due to some internal issues between NARTO/RTEAN in the motor park, pending the resolution of the crisis to avoid breakdown of law and order."

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