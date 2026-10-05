Nigeria: Eguavoen Gets Three Assistants for Falcons Olympics Qualifier

Former Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen will lead Nigeria's Super Falcons into their Los Angeles 2028 Olympic qualifying battle with Comoros.

The former Nigeria international will be backed by Christopher Danjuma, Ayisat Yusuf and former Nigeria goalkeeper trainer Olatunji Baruwa.

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, appointed Eguavoen on an interim basis in September as the search for a substantive head coach continued. He previously guided the Super Eagles to bronze at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Danjuma, head coach of Nasarawa Amazons, brings extensive women's international experience, including leading Nigeria's Falconets at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Yusuf, a former Super Falcons defender with 68 Nigeria caps, adds experience from four Women's Africa Cup of Nations, three World Cups and the 2008 Olympics. Baruwa takes charge of the goalkeepers after previous work with several Nigerian national teams.

The wider backroom team includes team administrator Oboduku Mary Bose, doctor Garba Larai Hyedima, physiotherapists Nwachukwu Adaku and Onah Melody Chimkwesiri, analyst Dr Terry Eguaoje, safeguarding officer Ann Okoro, coordinator Falokun Folashade Elizabeth, security officer Ulam Juliana Akaso, media officer Shima Seember Brenda and equipment manager Lovina Emmanuel.

Nigeria, ranked 36th in the FIFA Women's World Ranking, received a second-round bye as one of Africa's three highest-ranked teams. Comoros are ranked 187th.

After a disappointing outing at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Falcons will be keen to qualify for the Los Angeles Olympic Games. Nigeria also failed to qualify for the 2028 Women's World Cup ito be hosted by Brazil.

Eguavoen has prepared a 28-player squad containing captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Asisat Oshoala, Michelle Alozie, Ashleigh Plumptre and six players drawn from the Falconets.

Comoros arrive with a striking qualification record after crushing Sudan 30-0 on aggregate, including a 17-0 first-leg victory and a 13-0 return-leg win.

Both Olympic qualifiers will be played at Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo, on October 9 and 13 because Comoros do not have a CAF-approved venue. Home-based players and officials are expected in camp on Sunday, October 4, with foreign-based players due from Monday, October 5.

Nigeria must survive five qualifying rounds to claim one of Africa's two Olympic places.