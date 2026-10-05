Nigeria: When Independence Meets the Harsh Reality of Survival

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As Nigeria turns 66, the drums of celebration are muffled by the harsh rhythm of survival. Festus Akanbi examines why soaring living and business costs, shrinking incomes, and inadequate palliatives have left millions asking: what is there to celebrate?

For a country whose independence anniversaries traditionally evoke celebration, Nigeria's 66th anniversary comes at a difficult moment. The flags are flying, and government officials can point to improvements in some economic indicators, yet beneath the ceremonies, the population increasingly judges economic progress by what remains in their pockets after paying for food, transportation, electricity, rent, and school fees. That disconnect largely explains the subdued mood.

Signs suggest the economy is emerging from the turbulence triggered by the removal of the petrol subsidy and foreign exchange reforms. Headline inflation moderated to 15.39 per cent in August 2026, while the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) noted that real GDP growth strengthened from 3.38 per cent in 2024 to 3.87 per cent in 2025 and reached 4.43 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026. Revenues, reserves and exchange-rate stability have also improved. But macroeconomic stabilisation has yet to translate sufficiently into household recovery.

When Falling Inflation Does Not Mean Falling Prices

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A decline in inflation does not mean prices have returned to previous levels. It merely means they are increasing more slowly. This distinction is crucial to understanding why improving economic statistics have generated little excitement among ordinary Nigerians.

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), in its Independence anniversary assessment, acknowledged encouraging signs of stabilisation but stressed that recovery would ultimately be judged by improved welfare, stronger purchasing power, lower production costs and more jobs.

Its President, Mr. Leye Kupoluyi, noted that food, transportation, housing, healthcare, education and energy continued to consume an increasing proportion of disposable income.

For households already battered by successive years of price increases, slower inflation offers little comfort when incomes have failed to recover in tandem.

Petrol and the Cost-of-Living Chain

Perhaps nothing illustrates the pressure more vividly than energy prices. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said petrol was selling at about N1,430 per litre or higher in major cities, arguing that transportation costs had become a major transmission mechanism for inflation.

The consequences extend beyond filling stations. Farmers pay more to transport produce; manufacturers spend more on haulage and alternative electricity; traders adjust prices to recover logistics costs; commercial transporters increase fares; and workers surrender an increasing proportion of their wages to commuting.

For businesses, the pressure is equally severe. LCCI reported diesel above N2,000 per litre in parts of the country, while manufacturers and MSMEs continue to contend with high electricity, logistics and financing costs, imported raw materials, regulatory expenses and multiple taxes.

Businesses therefore confront a difficult combination: rising operating costs and consumers whose purchasing power has weakened.

Wages Losing the Race

Workers face a similar predicament. The NLC maintains that inflation had already eroded the N70,000 national minimum wage before implementation and has demanded that negotiations begin immediately for a new wage standard expected in 2027.

Its position captures Nigeria's economic paradox. GDP can grow, reserves can improve, and inflation can moderate, but recovery remains abstract to workers whose real incomes purchase considerably less than they once did.

This matters because food, transportation, rent, and electricity are unavoidable household expenses. For millions of Nigerians, therefore, Independence Day competes with the more immediate challenge of daily survival.

Palliatives Versus the Scale of Hardship

Federal and state governments have responded with food distributions, cash transfers, wage awards, subsidised transportation and compressed natural gas initiatives. These measures have provided relief to some Nigerians, but questions remain over their scale, reach and sustainability.

The CNG initiative's limitations illustrate the problem. The federal programme has expanded vehicle conversions and refuelling infrastructure, but the 120,000 vehicles reported as converted remain a small proportion of Nigeria's vehicle population. Conversion costs, inadequate refuelling stations and geographical concentration also constrain its ability to transform transportation costs nationwide.

Some states have introduced useful interventions. Kaduna operates free CNG buses on selected routes, while subsidised transport schemes have emerged elsewhere. Yet refueling programmes cover only a fraction of commuters. Outside selected routes and major cities, millions remain dependent on privately operated petrol-powered vehicles.

Food distributions face similar limitations. A bag of rice or grain can provide temporary relief but cannot permanently restore household purchasing power. Wage awards also largely bypass millions working in the informal economy.

The problem is not that palliatives are entirely ineffective; it is that their scale is overwhelmed by the economic shock they are expected to cushion.

Rising Revenue, Rising Expectations

The hardship has inevitably sharpened questions about what Nigerians receive in return for rising government revenues.

BudgIT's analysis showed that the federal, state and local governments received about N10.97 trillion in the first half of 2026 under the allocations it tracked: N3.28 trillion for the Federal Government, N4.65 trillion for states and N3.04 trillion for local governments. A broader examination of Federation Account records showed about N17.07 trillion distributed to the three tiers and other statutory beneficiaries during the period.

For citizens, however, higher allocations matter when they produce better roads, affordable transportation, functional hospitals, improved schools, greater security, and conditions that enable businesses to operate more cheaply.

Hence BudgIT's warning that "allocations without implementation do not translate into development."

Taking Recovery to the People

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None of these difficulties invalidates the gains from economic stabilisation. Sustainable prosperity cannot emerge from fiscal instability, uncontrolled inflation or a dysfunctional foreign exchange market. But stabilisation is ultimately a means to improved welfare, not an end in itself.

The CPPE argues that the next stage should focus on productivity: reliable electricity for manufacturers, security and irrigation for farmers, efficient ports and logistics, affordable working capital and stronger consumer purchasing power. Without improvements in these areas, it warned, growth would remain too weak in jobs and real incomes.

LCCI similarly wants lower transportation costs through mass transit and CNG deployment, alongside stronger food production, lower energy costs, protection of workers' purchasing power, and better-targeted social protection. These realities explain the restrained mood surrounding Nigeria's 66th anniversary.

For the trader struggling to replenish stock, the manufacturer battling energy and financing costs, the worker spending an increasing share of wages on transportation, and the family struggling with food and school fees, economic recovery remains unfinished.

At 66, therefore, Nigeria's challenge is no longer merely to demonstrate that its reforms are producing better macroeconomic numbers. The bigger test is whether those gains can travel from official statistics to factories and markets, from government revenues to public services, and ultimately into the pockets and living standards of ordinary Nigerians.

Only then will renewed economic hope become something citizens can genuinely celebrate.