Nigeria: Glo's 23 Years of Innovation Stops Consumers From Settling for Less

Globacom's "Never Settle for Less" campaign is sparking a nationwide conversation, and it means something special to everyone. While for an average Nigerian, it's about giving their best to beat the odds and reach success with the spirit of never settling for less, for Glo's current and prospect subscribers, it's about finding the best deal without compromising on quality or fair prices.

Even though the message hits different notes, it all comes together to bring real value. Whether it's a satisfying solution, a helpful fix, a boost to daily life, or a one-of-a-kind experience, that's what "Never Settle for Less" is all about.

In the Globacom world, "Never Settle for Less" means Glo customers make the most from latest, standout products and services, bring unique experiences that feel special and come with unbeatable perks.

Since the inception of Globacom it has always been about aiming higher. Back in the day, for instance, while all established telcos were stuck with per-minute billing Glo came with innovative breakthrough Per Second Billing. The deal wasn't just tempting; the innovative spark behind it helped solve real problems and save money, which is why so many people joined Glo. Nobody wanted to settle for less.

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Recently Glo has enriched their portfolio with new offerings with distinctive features and benefits that embody innovative, problem-solving value propositions aligned with the "Never Settle for Less" philosophy. The four latest additions to Glo's suite of high-impact products and services are Revamped Glo Café App , the enhanced "Glo Talkmasta Reloaded ," "Welcome Bonus Reloaded," and the "Magic Data Bundles."

The revamped Glo Cafe app is a big step forward for Glo's self-service platform, giving subscribers more control and a smoother experience right at fingertips.

The revamped Glo Café App lets you buy airtime and data, borrow credit, Data gifting - sharing, managing subscriptions or to pay postpaid bills, any of these can be done in just three clicks. App users can Pay via cards, transfers, USSD, and more payment options.

More than an update, the latest Glo Café App is a friendly digital space blending connection, convenience, fun, support, and value. The most innovative of which is Gloria; Glo's AI assistant: she understands and responds to text and verbal queries and offers answers in English, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, French, and Spanish

Besides the innovative features, Glo Café App has plenty of offers, starting from new users getting a 100GB data for registration. Users also get 100% recharge bonus, 10% extra data on data bundles starting from N100-N20,000 purchases, and exclusive Café Special bundles (N200, N300, N500, N2,000) only on Glo Café . These App only offers, over and above all other offers ensure Glo users don't have to settle for less.

Glo has also enhanced the popular Glo Talkmasta, also known as "6 for 6". Before, subscribers got six free minutes and 50 MB of data for every six minutes of use. Now, besides those six free minutes, a bigger bonus of100 MB of data (that's 50 MB more). It's indeed a great value! Smart users who choose this plan aren't settling; they're getting the most out of every benefit. This offer is one of a kind in Nigeria's telecom world, offering top value and showing why Glo is the network that gives more talk time and free data every time every day.

The new enhanced Welcome Bonus, is the perfect way to welcome new customers on the Glo Network. Every new subscriber who buys and activates a Glo SIM now gets perks worth N2,100. That includes 2 GB of free data, 20 minutes of calls to all networks, and a free one-month access to GloTv Premier Movies. It's perfect for anyone who wants voice and data service with the latest movies without settling for less.

Last in the list is, the "Magic Data Bundle" a fun new way to get more from every purchase! Every bundle gives guaranteed data plus an automatic Magic Bonus. So subscribers get guaranteed what they expect, plus an extra magic bonus. For example, a ₦1,600 Magic Bundle gives 2.5GB guaranteed plus a bonus ranging between 500MB and 7.5GB, totaling a minimum 3GB to maximum 7.5GB valid 30 days. It's another unbeatable deal that lets you live the "Never Settle for Less" spirit.

The Magic Bonus turns a regular data bundle into a rewarding surprise, the subscribers get a minimum set volume and can look forward to extra data every time. Both current and new Glo customers can grab these bundles through the Glo Café App or by dialing *312#.

With 23 years of fresh ideas and standout value, Globacom has built a legacy of innovation and empowerment in Nigeria's telecom world.

Globacom's rich tapestry of innovation, pacesetting, needs satisfying and unique customer experience suite of products and services continue to unfold, setting new standards and template of unique customer experience.

While the telecom industry is awash with generic products and services, Globacom has long been know for its "first of its kind" trail blazing offering with high utility value and unequaled user experience.

Globacom proudly represents the Nigerian spirit to Never Settle for Less.

·Akinyemi, a Fellow of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR), writes from Lagos.

G

lobacom's "Never Settle for Less" campaign is sparking a nationwide conversation, and it means something special to everyone. While for an average Nigerian, it's about giving their best to beat the odds and reach success with the spirit of never settling for less, for Glo's current and prospect subscribers, it's about finding the best deal without compromising on quality or fair prices.

Even though the message hits different notes, it all comes together to bring real value. Whether it's a satisfying solution, a helpful fix, a boost to daily life, or a one-of-a-kind experience, that's what "Never Settle for Less" is all about.

In the Globacom world, "Never Settle for Less" means Glo customers make the most from latest, standout products and services, bring unique experiences that feel special and come with unbeatable perks.

Since the inception of Globacom it has always been about aiming higher. Back in the day, for instance, while all established telcos were stuck with per-minute billing Glo came with innovative breakthrough Per Second Billing. The deal wasn't just tempting; the innovative spark behind it helped solve real problems and save money, which is why so many people joined Glo. Nobody wanted to settle for less.

Recently Glo has enriched their portfolio with new offerings with distinctive features and benefits that embody innovative, problem-solving value propositions aligned with the "Never Settle for Less" philosophy. The four latest additions to Glo's suite of high-impact products and services are Revamped Glo Café App , the enhanced "Glo Talkmasta Reloaded ," "Welcome Bonus Reloaded," and the "Magic Data Bundles."

The revamped Glo Cafe app is a big step forward for Glo's self-service platform, giving subscribers more control and a smoother experience right at fingertips.

The revamped Glo Café App lets you buy airtime and data, borrow credit, Data gifting - sharing, managing subscriptions or to pay postpaid bills, any of these can be done in just three clicks. App users can Pay via cards, transfers, USSD, and more payment options.

More than an update, the latest Glo Café App is a friendly digital space blending connection, convenience, fun, support, and value. The most innovative of which is Gloria; Glo's AI assistant: she understands and responds to text and verbal queries and offers answers in English, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, French, and Spanish

Besides the innovative features, Glo Café App has plenty of offers, starting from new users getting a 100GB data for registration. Users also get 100% recharge bonus, 10% extra data on data bundles starting from N100-N20,000 purchases, and exclusive Café Special bundles (N200, N300, N500, N2,000) only on Glo Café . These App only offers, over and above all other offers ensure Glo users don't have to settle for less.

Glo has also enhanced the popular Glo Talkmasta, also known as "6 for 6". Before, subscribers got six free minutes and 50 MB of data for every six minutes of use. Now, besides those six free minutes, a bigger bonus of100 MB of data (that's 50 MB more). It's indeed a great value! Smart users who choose this plan aren't settling; they're getting the most out of every benefit. This offer is one of a kind in Nigeria's telecom world, offering top value and showing why Glo is the network that gives more talk time and free data every time every day.

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The new enhanced Welcome Bonus, is the perfect way to welcome new customers on the Glo Network. Every new subscriber who buys and activates a Glo SIM now gets perks worth N2,100. That includes 2 GB of free data, 20 minutes of calls to all networks, and a free one-month access to GloTv Premier Movies. It's perfect for anyone who wants voice and data service with the latest movies without settling for less.

Last in the list is, the "Magic Data Bundle" a fun new way to get more from every purchase! Every bundle gives guaranteed data plus an automatic Magic Bonus. So subscribers get guaranteed what they expect, plus an extra magic bonus. For example, a ₦1,600 Magic Bundle gives 2.5GB guaranteed plus a bonus ranging between 500MB and 7.5GB, totaling a minimum 3GB to maximum 7.5GB valid 30 days. It's another unbeatable deal that lets you live the "Never Settle for Less" spirit.

The Magic Bonus turns a regular data bundle into a rewarding surprise, the subscribers get a minimum set volume and can look forward to extra data every time. Both current and new Glo customers can grab these bundles through the Glo Café App or by dialing *312#.

With 23 years of fresh ideas and standout value, Globacom has built a legacy of innovation and empowerment in Nigeria's telecom world.

Globacom's rich tapestry of innovation, pacesetting, needs satisfying and unique customer experience suite of products and services continue to unfold, setting new standards and template of unique customer experience.

While the telecom industry is awash with generic products and services, Globacom has long been know for its "first of its kind" trail blazing offering with high utility value and unequaled user experience.

Globacom proudly represents the Nigerian spirit to Never Settle for Less.

·Akinyemi, a Fellow of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR), writes from Lagos.