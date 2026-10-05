Nigeria: A Nation Still Crawling At 66

Sixty-six years after Nigeria's independence, the country remains a giant still crawling under the weight of economic hardship, religious and ethnic bigotry, systemic corruption, insecurity and a flawed political system, Davidson Iriekpen writes

Last Thursday, Nigeria marked her 66 years of independence from British colonial rule. It was marked by the usual tradition of offering special prayers in mosques and churches across the country for peace, unity, and national stability.

President Bola Tinubu used the occasion to acknowledge some of the problems of the country, and vowed to tackle them, especially the exacerbating poverty.

Over several decades, Nigeria's history has been characterised by democracy, economic prowess, military takeovers, civil war, corruption, and protests amid the strive for development across governance, education, health, infrastructure, foreign relations and security.

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While a considerable part of Nigeria's journey of statehood witnessed military rule, the return to democracy did not bring the much-desired development that will make the people happy and give them the assurance that there is hope in the horizon.

No doubt the country celebrated the 66th anniversary at a difficult moment for many households. Despite the federal government's emphasis on economic reforms, poverty, food insecurity and pressure on household incomes remain serious concerns.

For instance, in June, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported that 63 per cent of Nigerians were living below the national poverty line, while an estimated 27 million Nigerians faced food insecurity in late 2025.

Once nicknamed the "Giant of Africa," Nigeria had once upon a time stood out for its impressive figures - population, landmass, language diversity, economic potential, and abundant natural resources - putting it ahead of most other African nations. Over time, however, many of these figures have diminished when viewed through the data lens.

Comparisons with other countries reveal Nigeria's stunted growth. Countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and South Korea, which shared the same levels of economic indices in the 1960s, have become industrial and economic powerhouses.

At the heart of the paradox is the country's long history of missed opportunities. A country endowed with oil, gas, fertile land, minerals, and one of the most vibrant youth populations in the world has repeatedly fallen short of expectations.

While crude oil revenues once promised prosperity, the overreliance on petroleum exports stunted diversification.

Manufacturing remains shallow, currently contributing an average of three per cent to the country's GDP; agriculture is undercapitalised, and infrastructure gaps limit productivity.

At the same time, infrastructural development remains stunted, especially in critical areas like electricity, healthcare, and transportation. Despite its oil wealth, Nigeria generates just 4,000 to 5,000 MW of electricity, far below the demand of over 28,000 MW for a population of over 200 million people. This has left millions without reliable power, stunting economic growth and productivity.

Energy poverty remains one of Nigeria's most pressing yet under-discussed challenges. This issue permeates every facet of Nigerian life, and its impact reverberates throughout the economy. Energy prosperity is critical for any nation aiming for development.

Additionally, healthcare remains underfunded and understaffed, with Nigeria's doctor-to-patient ratio standing at one doctor per 5,000 citizens, far below the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation of 1 doctor per 600 citizens.

Sixty-six years after independence, Nigeria's deplorable roads, inadequate seaports and other failed infrastructure are a reflection of a failing state.

Despite recent anti-corruption drives, corruption continues to plague Nigeria at every level of government. The country has continued to rank poorly in successive Transparency International's Corruption Perception Indexes. Elites siphon public funds while essential services remain underfunded, leaving the populace to suffer the consequences.

As inflation rises, so does the cost of living, making essential goods and services increasingly unaffordable for the average Nigerian. The price of everything, from bread to transportation, is indirectly linked to the cost of energy.

Insecurity has deepened the hardship facing Nigerians, with thousands killed and kidnapped each year for more than a decade. The North remains the worst affected, but the ripple effects are increasingly being felt across the South.

For over 15 years, the North-east has battled Boko Haram and ISWAP, while groups such as Mahmuda, Lakurawa, Ansaru and al-Shabaab have emerged or gained ground in other parts of the country. Marauding bandits have also continued to attack communities, kidnap residents for ransom and loot property.

The consequences are far-reaching. Farmers struggle to access their fields, highways have become danger zones, and kidnapping has evolved into a thriving criminal enterprise. For many families, daily life is now marked by the fear of abductions, raids and killings, further worsening poverty and hardship.

While Nigerians grapple with these challenges, the government shows little sign of reducing its expenses. The cost of governance in Nigeria remains among the highest in the world, with legislators among the best-paid public officials globally; setting world records only in lavish expenditure. Despite promises of fiscal discipline, government spending continues unabated, with few, if any, sacrifices from the ruling elite.

The disparity between the suffering of the masses and the opulence of those in power is a glaring contradiction that erodes the trust between the governed and the government.

Another critical issue that remains unresolved after 66 years, is the absence of free and fair elections. Despite decades of promises and reforms, the country has yet to achieve the electoral standards befitting a true democracy. Irregularities have continued to mar successive elections.

At each election cycle, billions of naira are spent in preparation for the polls that only produce fraudulent results.

The aftermath of each election cycle sees a surge in court cases, as numerous candidates challenge the results. While it is not bad for the courts become the last resort for resolving electoral disputes, it is however sad that they have also become the primary avenue for determining election outcomes.

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One of the fundamental flaws in Nigeria's electoral system is the lack of a runoff provision for candidates who fail to secure at least 50% of the vote. This loophole allows candidates to assume office with only a fraction of the population's support, creating a weak mandate.

Compounding this problem is the failure to resolve election disputes before swearing in elected officials. Governors, lawmakers, and even the president often take office while their election results are still being contested in courts. This situation gives the incumbent an undue advantage, and places the opposition at a significant disadvantage, further undermining the credibility of the electoral process.

Nigeria is a great nation but her potential remains untapped. After 66 years of independence, her progress is hampered by economic hardship, tribalism, systemic corruption, insecurity and a flawed political system.

It is time for the country to redefine its direction and set a course for true independence that uplifts its people and fosters sustainable development.

For many who have witnessed the country's 66-year journey from Independence, everything seems to be going down, with little hope for the new generations.

This is why the leaders must go beyond their usual platitudes and enthrone the culture of genuine commitments to building a country where democracy translates into security, dignity, economic opportunity, accountable governance and a better quality of life for all Nigerians.