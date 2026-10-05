Nigeria: Tinubu's Anniversary Speech and National Security

Kabir ADAMU urges the government to establish a transparent framework for security performances

On October 1, 2026 President Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivered a national speech, where he reviewed his administration's reform trajectory and focused primarily on transitioning from emergency economic reforms to delivering shared and widespread prosperity for Nigerians. The speech was principally about moving Nigeria from an "age of reform" into an "age of prosperity." The speech represents a notable change in the way the Tinubu administration publicly frames Nigeria's security challenge. The language of "national security emergency" that dominated the government's messaging in late 2025 has given way to a narrative in which security is increasingly being presented as an enabler of economic productivity and prosperity.

This shift is significant. On November 26, 2025, President Tinubu declared a nationwide security emergency, authorised additional recruitment into the Armed Forces and directed the police to recruit another 20,000 officers, bringing the planned recruitment to 50,000. He also ordered the deployment of trained forest guards and called for stronger cooperation between federal and state authorities.

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Seven months later, in his June 12, 2026 Democracy Day address, security remained an immediate national concern. Tinubu linked democracy directly to security, declaring that "democracy without security is not solid enough." He highlighted the abduction of children in Oyo and Borno, the recruitment of more than 50,000 police officers and thousands of military personnel, and the 5.41 trillion allocation for defence and security in the 2026 Budget. In subsequent messages and actions, he progressed the state police effort and the creation of additional military divisions as well as the stocking of military equipment repositories.

But in his October 1, 2026 Independence Day address, the President adopted a markedly different emphasis. Security was acknowledged, but largely as a condition necessary for economic activity, most clearly in his vision of a Nigeria where farmers can cultivate their land safely, produce at lower cost and earn a decent return.

That evolution deserves closer examination. The President did not say that Nigeria's security crisis had been resolved. Nor did he announce a new security operation, a new security emergency, or a new major security policy. Instead, insecurity appeared within a broader historical reflection on Nigeria's experience of war, economic crises, military rule, political upheaval and insecurity. He also paid tribute to members of the Armed Forces and other security personnel who put themselves in harm's way to protect citizens. This distinction matters significantly. The absence of a detailed security assessment or attribution in the President's speech should not be interpreted as evidence that the security situation has become insignificant. Rather, the President appears to have deliberately placed security within a broader prosperity narrative.

The progression is striking. In November 2025, security was framed as an emergency requiring mobilisation. In June 2026, security was framed as an active threat to democratic life and national stability, accompanied by operational claims and significant resource commitments. In October 2026 security was framed primarily as an enabler of prosperity, particularly through agriculture, investment and productive economic activity.

This is not necessarily a contradiction. It may represent an attempt to move from crisis response towards normalisation and development. But such a transition should be supported by evidence. The administration's own 2026 Budget provides an important standard against which this transition can be assessed. The Budget allocated 5.41 trillion to defence and security and explicitly stated that security investment would be accompanied by "clear accountability for outcomes." It also identified modernisation of the Armed Forces, intelligence-driven policing, joint operations, border security, technology-enabled surveillance, community-based peacebuilding and conflict prevention as priorities.

The President also described the government as "resetting the national security architecture" and establishing a new national counter-terrorism doctrine based on unified command, intelligence, community stability and counterinsurgency. This creates an important policy obligation: Nigerians should increasingly be able to see what these investments are producing.

This shift has several strategic implications. The central question for Nigeria is not how much the government spends on security or how many personnel are recruited but whether these investments produce a measurable security dividend. That dividend should be visible in safer communities, reduced kidnapping and terrorism, improved protection of schools and critical infrastructure, safer agricultural areas, better intelligence outcomes and faster responses to emerging threats.

The President's October 1 emphasis on farmers is particularly important. Food security and agricultural productivity cannot expand sustainably where farmers are unable to access their land safely. Roads, markets, transport corridors and rural communities require a security environment that allows economic activity to take place predictably. Security and prosperity are therefore mutually reinforcing.

The administration's own messaging increasingly recognises this nexus. In June 2026, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi similarly argued that shared and inclusive economic growth is part of the enduring solution to Nigeria's security challenges. But the relationship also runs in the opposite direction: persistent unemployment, weak local governance, poverty, illicit economies, unresolved communal grievances and ineffective justice systems can continue to generate insecurity. This means Nigeria cannot afford to interpret economic development as a substitute for security reform.

The most important necessary outcome from the October 1 Presidential speech should be a public security-performance scorecard. The November 2025 emergency declaration generated major expectations. The December 2025 Budget committed substantial resources. The June 2026 address reported operational progress. By October 2026, a few months before national elections, Nigerians are increasingly asking what measurable difference have these interventions made from a governance and accountability perspective. Nigerians want to know if kidnapping declined nationally and in the main affected corridors and locations, whether terrorist groups are losing territorial and operational capacity?

Has intelligence-sharing between agencies improved? Has the new security architecture reduced institutional duplication? Are farmers returning to previously inaccessible agricultural areas? Are schools and critical infrastructure demonstrably safer? Has police recruitment translated into effective community policing? Are security agencies converting intelligence into preventive action? Are communities reporting greater confidence in state security institutions? Is increased expenditure producing proportionate improvements in public safety? These questions, of security governance and accountability, are what Nigerians are asking and that they want to be answered.

To provide answers to this questions and quench Nigerian's growing demand for answers to the country's national security questions, first, the government should establish a transparent framework for showing security performances covering terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, communal violence, critical infrastructure protection, response times, intelligence outcomes, and public confidence by publishing a quarterly and annual National Security Performance Scorecard. Alongside this, security performance should be assessed in tandem with economic metrics such as agricultural output, market access, transport activity, investment, and employment in previously insecure areas.

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Furthermore, the next phase of Nigeria's security strategy must focus on strengthening the intelligence-to-action cycle through greater emphasis on intelligence fusion, early warning, analysis, accelerating early response capabilities and disruption rather than relying simply on reaction after attacks occur. To make this all-of-government approach measurable, federal, state, and local authorities require clearly defined responsibilities, coordination mechanisms, and outcome indicators, as accountability for outcomes becomes meaningful only when responsibilities are clearly identifiable.

Finally, expanding the non-kinetic security architecture remains crucial. While military capability is essential, achieving sustainable security also requires functioning justice systems, proactive conflict prevention, effective local governance, continuous community engagement, economic opportunity, and robust protection for vulnerable populations. A responsibility that the federal and subnational governments must jointly shoulder.

The President's October 1, 2026 speech effectively places prosperity at the centre of the national agenda. For that prosperity to be credible, Nigeria now needs to demonstrate the security dividend that makes it possible. The next phase should therefore be about demonstrating security outcomes.

Dr. Adamu is the Managing Director of Beacon Security and Innovations Limited.