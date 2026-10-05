Nigeria: Turn Ideas Into Practical Solutions, FG Tells Youths

The Federal Government has charged young Nigerians to move beyond discussions on various platforms, including online and offline, to develop practical solutions that can address mounting challenges which have confronted them over the time.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, gave the charge at the National Counter Terrorist Centre Auditorium, Abuja, venue for the opening ceremony of the National Youth Confab 2026 that was held at the weekend.

The Minister maintained that youths remained "one of the country's greatest assets", citing their contributions to entrepreneurship, technology, the creative economy, civic engagement, innovation and community development.

Olawande, who described the confab as "more than a conference", explained that it was a platform for young Nigerians to "exchange ideas, examine opportunities and challenges, and contribute to shaping policies and programmes that affect their lives."

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The minister, however, listed employment, skills development, access to finance, education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, peace and security as some of the challenges facing young Nigerians.

He urged delegates to "go beyond identifying problems and develop realistic recommendations, partnerships and measurable actions" that could improve government programmes, access to opportunities and accountability.

Olawande also called for stronger collaboration between government, the private sector, development partners, civil society and youth-led organisations to expand opportunities for young Nigerians.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Maryam Keshinro, said the confab offered young Nigerians an opportunity to shape policies on leadership, governance, jobs, entrepreneurship, education, digital skills, peacebuilding and national unity.

She urged participants to "move beyond discussions and translate their ideas into practical and measurable actions."

Also, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Olakunle Nafiu, described the inclusion of young people in national conversations and decision-making as "critical to Nigeria's development."

Similarly, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, said technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) would be used to capture, analyse and categorise ideas and concerns raised at the confab.

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He said the initiative would provide evidence to inform policies "reflecting the aspirations and expectations of young Nigerians."