Nigeria: Lagos to Host Annual CAF Awards December 7

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the choice of Lagos State for its 2026 CAF Awards.

The continental football governing body revealed the awards ceremony location alongside other decisions by its Executive Committee (EXCO) in Friday's virtual meeting chaired by President Patrice Motsepe.

President Bola Tinubu had approved the staging of this year's CAF events in Nigeria earlier in the year, with the country to host of both the CAF awards and its Ordinary General Assembly.

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CAF has therefore confirmed the awards's date as December 7, and it will be held at the The Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, formerly the National Art Theatre.

The CAF EXCO has approved November 21 for its Ordinary General Assembly that will hold in Abuja.

Nigeria last hosted the CAF Awards in 2017, and the current winners for its prestigious men and women's player of the year awards are Moroccan duo Achraf Hakimi and Ghizlane Chebbak respectively.

Other CAF decisions.

The CAF EXCO has also confirmed the 2026 CAF Women's Champions League will hold from November 1-15, while Senegal will defend its beach soccer title at home with the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations to hold from November 28 to December 6.

The CAF Competitions Calendar for 2026-2030 period was also approved by the CAF EXCO, and also approved that a player can play for more than one team within one interclub competition calendar.

It approved for clubs to register up to 40 players within a year, and they can also replace four (4) players in the last period of registration.

Disciplinary matters in interclub competitions have been taken off the Interclub committee, with the responsibility moved to the CAF Disciplinary Board.