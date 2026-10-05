Nigeria: 2027 - You Can't Deliver Abuja to Tinubu, Obidients Dare Wike

The National Coordinator, Obidient Movement Worldwide, Dr. Moses Paul, popularly known as Dr Mo in political circles, has told the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bar. Nyesom Wike, that he will not be allowed to win the FCT for the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the forthcoming general election.

When he met with members of the Apo Mechanics and Traders Association over their planned relocation to the informal sector in Wasa by end of the year, Wike had said he would resign if Tinubu loses in 2027.

"The presidential election is on January 16, 2027. By January 17, 2027, I will announce my resignation as FCT minister should the president lose in Rivers and the FCT," he had said.

But speaking after a meeting with some supporters of Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), at the weekend, Paul said the Minister is not grounded in FCT politics.

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"Let Wike write his resignation because he has said that if he doesn't win Abuja, he would pack. Dr Mo is saying, 'Wike, you will pack', because it is now clear, at least from the record in Rivers State that the over 2 million votes Peter Obi was given to Tinubu...Wike said that himself."

"Those who rigged the election have all come our to say that. Isn't it stupid for an election that Peter Obi won, you carried it and give to Tinubu and you are coming out to tell us that you won. You didn't win, you rigged. This time, we will stop you," he said.

Paul, who contested the Chairmanship election of the Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC) under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said Wike does not know Abuja as much as he claims and he has done as much as is expected in the FCT.

"Wike doesn't even know Abuja. I went to primary school up in FCT and studied till my PHD level here in the capital city. Wike doesn't not know the FCT, I know the FCT better than Wike. What Wike is doing is nothing compared to what he should be doing in FCT. In fact, I want to say that Wike is the AMAC chairman. Today you don't know the AMAC chairman, I didn't run against anybody, I ran against Wike," Paul said.

Paul wondered why the Kuje Area council chairman, Hon. Danjuma Shekwolo, and other All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains who threatened non-APC members over the forthcoming elections were not yet in prison for inciting violence.

"This election is between the Nigerian citizens versus this rogue government and I say that with my full chest... For a sitting senator to come out and say he will kill the opposition. For the leader of the ruling party in APC, Edo State, to say for those who won't vote the party, we will show them AK-47, as well as someone in Kuje Abuja here, who said if the people don't vote for APC, they should live the area. That's criminal and the person should be in jail," he stressed.

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Paul said the youths were not angry enough to make change in the country, but challenged them to demand for a better country and "take it back from the elders".