Nigeria: Fact-Checking Peter Obi's Claim of More Than 140 Million Nigerians Living in Poverty

4 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Osamu Ologbosere

Peter Obi says more than 140 million Nigerians are living in poverty and severe hardship. But what do the available figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, World Bank, UNICEF, UN and WHO actually show?

This video fact checks the claim by examining Nigeria's poverty levels, food insecurity, out of school children, drug use and life expectancy, while highlighting differences in definitions, data sources and reference years.

Watch the full video to see what the evidence says about Peter Obi's claim.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

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