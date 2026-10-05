Nigeria: Zulum - I Didn't Order Arrest of Opposition Politicians

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has rejected a recent press release by the Action Democratic Congress (ADC)'s Presidential Campaign Council as "impulsive" and "a case of self-indictment,".

He said the document was poorly constructed and driven by political desperation.

The ADC's statement, issued on Sunday criticised Governor Zulum over a viral video in which he allegedly ordered the arrest and detention of anyone caught expressing "Tinubu Must Go" as heavy-handed tactics to silence dissent.

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In response, the governor's spokesperson, Malam Dauda Iliya, called the allegations "unprofessional" and insisted that the ADC had misrepresented the governor's recent media briefing.

"We read with dismay the recent statement by the Presidential Campaign Council of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), which made impulsive remarks about the administration of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum."

"The party's press release is poorly thought out and a product of political desperation, which any keen observer would see it as a case of self-indictment.

"It was regrettable that the party relied on an unprofessionally written news report to accuse the governor of threatening opposition politicians with arrest.

"For the record, Governor Zulum held a media chat with journalists in Maiduguri, addressing several issues, including a recent spike in social vices and crimes threatening the state's peace and stability. As any responsible Chief Executive would, he emphasized that his administration would not stand by while social urchins and criminals plunge the state into violence. He referred to young men moving around wearing shirts emblazoned with knives and clubs, portraying violence.

"In the aftermath of the Boko Haram insurgency, Borno State recorded a rise in gangsterism, the kidnapping of underage girls, illegal abortions, phone snatching and other social vices. To address this, the state government set up an Anti-Vices security outfit.

"Since the outfit began operating, Maiduguri and its environs have become safer, with a sharp drop in social vices and criminal activity.

"Media outlets with a track record of ignoring ethics and professional standards seized that part of the governor's statement and crafted a narrative to portray him as heavy-handed, since they cannot question his achievements.

"Unfortunately for the ADC, its rash statement reads as self-indictment. Governor Zulum never mentioned the #TinubuMustGo group, ADC or any opposition group; he spoke only about security, peace, and order. By issuing that statement, the ADC appears to be taking responsibility for the crimes committed by these groups across the state.

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"As a responsible government, Prof. Zulum's administration will not allow the state's hard-earned peace to be truncated; for without order and stability, no party can campaign for any election. In fact, Gov. Zulum did not mention any opposition party or political group in the media engagement.

"Even in campaign seasons, there ought to be restraint and responsibility. Considering where Borno has come from, the least one would expect from the ADC is to join the call to ensure that nothing tampers with the recent peace and stability achieved under the administration of Gov. Zulum. It is a record-low time to play politics on the subject of peace and security, especially in Borno."