Nigeria: Your Silence On Abduction of Corps Members Worrisome, APM Tells Tinubu

The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organization (MDPCO) under the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has charged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately rescue the prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted in Imo state.

The campaign council also demanded that President Tinubu take a decisive step to securing the "unconditional release and safe return of other Nigerians abducted in Niger, Kwara, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Borno and other parts of the country".

In a statement, Richard Ihediwa, Director of Strategic Communications of the campaign, said "notwithstanding the fact that Nigerians are determined to vote out the President, it is still unpardonable that four days after the abduction of the corps members and despite the public outcry, President Tinubu has remained silent while the abducted corps members languish in misery in their captors' den."

APM said Nigerians could not afford a leadership that is "not alive to the primary purpose of government as provided under Section 14 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) which is the security and wellbeing of citizens."

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Ihediwa said apart from the constitutional right to protection as a citizen, immediately a Nigerian youth is called up for NYSC, his security and wellbeing becomes the exclusive responsibility of the Federal Government.

"In other climes where leaders prioritize the wellbeing and safety of citizens, citizens are not allowed to remain and suffer in captivity, as has become the horrible reality in Nigeria under the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) administration," the statement read.

He further said the issue of insecurity should no longer be treated with rhetoric, lip service and kid gloves "as the APC administration has done especially in the last three and half years, resulting in the killing of more than 600,000 innocent Nigerians by terrorist elements, with countless others in captivity".

"These ugly indices are unacceptable and can no longer be overlooked by Nigerians. The MDPCO calls on President Tinubu to act now, deal decisively with insecurity and bring back the abducted corps members and all other Nigerians who are languishing in the hands of their abductors."