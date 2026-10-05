Ghana: John Boadu Elected NPP National Chairman

John Boadu has been elected as the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the party's National Delegates Conference held on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Boadu secured a decisive victory with 2,888 votes, beating his closest contender Boakye Agyarko who polled 2,408 votes.

Former Chairman Paul Afoko garnered 790 votes, while Sammy Crabbe managed 41 votes.

Speaking after the declaration, he said "The party is key. For me, I don't think it will be difficult to get them on board."

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The victory marks a major political comeback for John Boadu, who previously served as the party's General Secretary.

Ahead of the elections, Sammy Crabbe had reportedly pulled out of the race to form an alliance with John Boadu, a move that appears to have strengthened Boadu's numbers on the day.

The keenly contested chairmanship race was a highlight of the 2026 National Executives Election, which drew thousands of delegates from across the country to Kumasi.

Boadu is expected to lead the party's reorganization efforts ahead of the 2028 general elections.