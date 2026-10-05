Nigeria: Abacha Freed Ijaw From Oppression By Creating Bayelsa, Diri Says

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri says late military ruler Sani Abacha freed the Ijaw from oppression by creating Bayelsa State in 1996, as the state honoured him, Goodluck Jonathan and 61 others at its 30th anniversary.

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has described the late military Head of State, Sani Abacha, as the man who "freed" the Ijaw people from oppression by creating Bayelsa State in 1996.

Mr Diri made the statement Thursday night at the dinner and awards ceremony marking the state's 30th anniversary of the creation of the state in Yenagoa.

The governor said although Mr Abacha's legacy might be viewed differently by Nigerians, his decision to create Bayelsa from parts of the former Rivers State remained important to the Ijaw people.

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"If at every point in my remarks I keep calling him, it is because of what God used him to do for the Ijaw ethnic nationality," Mr Diri said at the ceremony held at the Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Government House.

"General Abacha might mean different things to different people, but to Bayelsans, he is the one who freed us from oppression.

"He freed us from injustice and gave a homogenous state for a people that had been balkanised into various states, and making us minority in some."

Mr Diri said Bayelsans owed Mr Abacha continued gratitude for creating the state on 1 October 1996, adding that the late military ruler was represented at the ceremony by his son, Abba Abacha, and daughter, Fatima Abacha.

"Please take our appreciation and gratitude back home to your mother," he told the Abacha family.

The governor spoke as Bayelsa marked three decades of statehood with a four-day celebration tagged "Celebrating Legacies," which culminated in the dinner and presentation of state honours to 63 individuals and groups.

Jonathan dedicates award to Alamieyeseigha

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was among those honoured, dedicated his award to his late political mentor, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, who appointed him deputy governor of Bayelsa State.

Mr Jonathan said the creation of Bayelsa had brought many benefits to its people, despite concerns among some young people about the state's achievements after 30 years.

"Although we have not reached where we are supposed to be, I am happy where we are. I am happy that Bayelsa State was created, and we have gained tremendously," he said.

The former president also thanked Mr Abacha for creating Bayelsa.

"Bayelsans will always remain grateful to late Gen. Sani Abacha who made it possible for Bayelsa to be among the last six states he created," he said.

Mr Jonathan commended Mr Diri for organising the anniversary and recognising those who contributed to the state's creation and development.

From one road to expanding network

Defending the importance of the anniversary, Mr Diri said Bayelsa had made substantial progress from its condition at creation, when infrastructure was severely limited.

He said the state moved from having no tertiary institution to having more than five universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

He also recalled that Bayelsa had only the single-lane Mbiama-Yenagoa road at its creation, saying the state now had an expanding road network, dualised highways and three senatorial roads connecting different parts of the state.

He described the award recipients as part of the legacy of the state and congratulated them for their contributions.

Who received the honours?

Mr Abacha, Mr Jonathan, Isaac Adaka Boro, Mr Alamieyeseigha, Harold Dappa-Biriye and several former military administrators of Bayelsa were among those honoured.

The former military administrators recognised included Caleb Olubolade, Phillip Ayeni, Habu Daura and Edor Obi. The immediate past governor, Seriake Dickson, was also honoured.

Others recognised included people credited with facilitating the creation of Bayelsa under the "Contribution to Sustenance of Ijaw Existence" category.

The late British-born linguist, Kay Williamson, was honoured for promoting the Ijaw language.

In sports, the state recognised Olympic wrestlers Daniel Igali and Blessing Oborududu, as well as former Super Eagles players and coaches Samson Siasia and Finidi George.

Other awardees included former Ijaw National Congress president Joshua Fumudoh; musicians Robert Ebizimor, Timaya and Timi Dakolo; and former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack.

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Ayebaemi Spiff, Lawrence Ekpebu, Ebiegberi Alagoa, Dimie Ogoina and Youpele Beredugo were among those recognised in education.

Business figures honoured included Dan Etete, Gesi Asamaowei, Preye Berezi, Ken Etete, Ebitimi Banigo, Ephraim Faloughi, Daru Owei and Robert Enogha.

The Bayelsa State Cultural Troupe also received an award, while the late former National Security Adviser, Owoeye Azazi, was honoured in the military category.

Others included Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri; teenage chess player Deborah Quickpen; and the late Ernest Ikoli, a nationalist and pioneer editor of the Daily Times newspaper.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Abacha family, National Assembly members, government officials, traditional rulers, business leaders and diplomats.

Diplomats from Germany, Portugal, Italy, Vietnam, Angola, the Czech Republic, and São Tomé and Príncipe were also present.