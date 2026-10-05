Nigeria: Government, Security Officials Aiding Illegal Mining - Taraba Governor

Governor Kefas made the allegation on Saturday at a meeting with artisanal and small-scale miners in Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas has alleged that some government and security officials are facilitating illegal mining in the state.

Mr Kefas made the allegation on Saturday at a meeting with artisanal and small-scale miners in Jalingo, vowing to dismantle the network behind the activities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said his administration would strengthen regulation of the mining sector and ensure that the state's mineral resources are not exploited outside the law.

The governor said the problem went beyond miners operating without licences, alleging that some people within government and security structures had become part of the network sustaining illegal mining.

"We have more illegal mining inside than those outside," Mr Kefas said.

He said his administration was determined to understand the structure behind the illegal operations and disrupt it through stronger coordination among security agencies, mining regulators and mining communities.

Mr Kefas said the government would establish a system that would enable genuine miners to operate legally while making it easier for authorities to identify and deal with those exploiting the state's mineral resources illegally.

He said registered miners would operate in designated areas, while mineral off-takers would be encouraged to buy from regulated locations to improve traceability and government oversight.

According to him, the arrangement would also give security agencies better information about mining activities and help authorities distinguish legitimate artisanal miners from criminal operators.

The governor directed the miners' association to submit a comprehensive list of equipment required by its members, including estimated costs, saying the government would explore financing support to acquire and deploy the equipment to designated mining sites.

He also directed the compilation of accurate data on miners, their communities, villages, locations and operations, saying reliable information was necessary for effective regulation and protection of legitimate miners.

Mr Kefas said the state government was also working to replace unsafe mining and processing methods with safer technologies, particularly the use of mercury in gold processing.

He said the economic value of the state's mineral resources could not justify practices capable of exposing miners and host communities to hazardous substances.

"Government will work with mining stakeholders across the state to establish practical environmental and health standards for our people," he said.

The governor said the proposed reforms would require cooperation among the state government, federal mining authorities, security agencies, financial institutions, miners' associations and host communities.

He directed stakeholders to immediately commence work on the modalities for the new framework, insisting that the reforms must protect legitimate livelihoods while ensuring that Taraba's mineral resources are properly regulated and contribute to the state's development.

Miners seek review of monazite restrictions

At the meeting, the state chairman of the Artisanal and Small-Scale Miners Association, Emmanuel George, asked Mr Kefas to reconsider restrictions on monazite mining, saying the policy had pushed many miners into illegal operations.

Mr George claimed that more than 500,000 young men and women were engaged in artisanal mining across the state.

He also claimed that the restrictions on monazite mining had pushed more than 300,000 members of the association into illegal mining.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mineral Resources Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite the restrictions, he alleged that large quantities of monazite were still leaving the state through informal channels.

Mr George argued that allowing regulated mining would enable the government to monitor production, generate revenue and create employment.

He said miners were not opposed to regulation but wanted to be properly organised, recognised, trained and empowered to operate within the law.

The association chairman also appealed for operational vehicles and motorcycles to enable its officials and representatives to reach mining communities across the state.

He pledged the association's cooperation with government and regulatory agencies to educate miners, enforce safety standards and ensure compliance with mining laws.

The state chairperson of Women in Mining, Elizabeth Elijah, also called for the inclusion of women in the proposed mining reforms and government interventions.