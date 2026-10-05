Nigeria: Temi Nkem Wins Big Brother Naija Season 11

After 10 weeks of competition, Temi Nkem polled 25.87 per cent of the total votes from viewers in Nigeria and across Africa.

Temi Nkem has emerged as the winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 11 "Show Ya Sef" season, sealing her place in the show's history as its fifth female winner.

After 10 weeks of competition, Temi Nkem polled 25.87 per cent of the total votes from viewers in Nigeria and across Africa. The first and second runners-up, Aikou and Sheba, secured 23.68 per cent and 9.80 per cent respectively.

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As the winner of BBNaija Season 11, she takes home ₦90 million in cash and a brand-new SUV, with ₦10 million from the original ₦100 million cash prize allocated to the Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW) prize fund.

Eventful season

The finale brought an end to a season in which 24 housemates competed through weekly tasks, Head of House games, nominations, and several twists, including some It Play and changing House veto powers each week.

The season also recorded two disqualifications and a voluntary exit, marking the first time in the show's history that all three occurred in a single season.

Commenting on the conclusion of the season, Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice Nigeria, said:

"Season 11 has been another exciting chapter for Big Brother Naija. We saw 24 housemates bring their personalities, perspectives and individual approaches to the game, and we are pleased to have shared their journey with our viewers. We thank everyone who watched, voted and joined the conversation throughout the season, as well as our sponsors and partners for their continued support."

Big Brother Naija remains one of the continent's most-watched reality television franchises, providing a platform that has introduced personalities who have gone on to build careers across entertainment, media, fashion, music, film, and beyond.