Nigeria: 2027 - INEC to Address Nigerians As Election Countdown Hits 100 Days

INEC has scheduled the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections for 16 January 2027, while the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will hold on 6 February 2027.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Tuesday hold a world press conference and national stakeholders' meeting as preparations for the 2027 general elections enter the final 100-day countdown.

The commission said the event would provide Nigerians and other stakeholders with updates on its preparations for the elections, including the voters' register, candidate nominations, logistics and measures to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

The event will be addressed by INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, a professor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), alongside other key stakeholders involved in the electoral process.

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According to a statement by Mr Amupitan's spokesperson, Adedayo Oketola, the national stakeholders' meeting is aimed at promoting transparency, public communication and collaboration among key actors in the electoral process.

The meeting will bring together political party leaders, security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), members of the diplomatic corps, development partners, civil society organisations, observer groups, disability rights advocates, religious and traditional leaders, youth organisations and media executives.

The event is scheduled to hold at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre (BAT-ICC), Abuja.

INEC said attendance would be strictly by invitation, while accredited media representatives and guests would be required to present their invitation cards or accreditation badges at security checkpoints.

The commission said the event would be broadcast live on major national television networks and streamed on its official social media platforms.

2027 election

INEC has scheduled the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections for 16 January 2027, while the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will hold on 6 February 2027.

The commission has also published the final list of presidential candidates, with 18 political parties fielding candidates for the presidential election. Sixteen of the candidates are men, while two are women.

President Bola Tinubu is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi is contesting on the platform of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

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Other presidential candidates include Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC), Donald Duke of the People's Redemption Party (PRP), Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Oluseyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and Sandy Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The final list also includes candidates from the Action Alliance, Action Democratic Party, Allied Peoples Party, Boot Party, Democratic Leadership Alliance, National Democratic Party, National Rescue Movement, Young Progressive Party and Zenith Labour Party.

The 2027 presidential election will be the first major nationwide election to be conducted under Mr Amupitan, who became INEC chairman in 2025.