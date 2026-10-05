Ethiopia Retakes Tigray Capital Mekelle

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian federal forces and allied fighters have retaken control of Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region, following renewed fighting with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The development marks a major shift in the latest escalation of violence in northern Ethiopia and raises fresh concerns about the future of the 2022 Pretoria peace agreement that ended the country's devastating two-year Tigray war.

The TPLF announced that it had temporarily withdrawn from Mekelle, saying its regional administration would operate from another location. Ethiopian federal forces and allied Tigrayan fighters subsequently entered the city and took control of key positions, including Mekelle's airport.

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The renewed fighting follows months of mounting tensions between Addis Ababa and the TPLF. The latest escalation began in late September, when TPLF forces and allied groups launched a new offensive in parts of Tigray.

The loss of Mekelle represents a significant strategic setback for the TPLF, which previously controlled the regional capital and played a central role in Ethiopia's political and military affairs before the 2020-2022 war.

However, the withdrawal does not necessarily signal the end of the conflict. The TPLF has indicated that its forces remain active outside Mekelle, raising the prospect of further fighting in other parts of Tigray.

The renewed conflict is also threatening to undermine the fragile peace established by the Pretoria agreement, which ended two years of devastating warfare between Ethiopia's federal government and the TPLF.

Although the agreement halted large-scale fighting, several contentious issues remained unresolved, including disputed territories, the return of displaced people and the status and disarmament of Tigrayan forces.

The security situation is further complicated by deteriorating relations between Ethiopia and neighbouring Eritrea. Addis Ababa has accused Asmara of supporting forces opposed to the Ethiopian government and interfering in Ethiopia's internal affairs--claims Eritrea has rejected.

The renewed Tigray fighting therefore carries implications beyond Ethiopia's borders, with concerns that the crisis could become entangled with wider rivalries in the Horn of Africa.

For civilians in Tigray, the return of major fighting has revived fears of another humanitarian crisis. The 2020-2022 war caused massive loss of life, displacement and destruction of infrastructure across the region.

The capture of Mekelle gives Ethiopia's federal government an important military and political advantage, but it remains unclear whether it will lead to a rapid stabilisation of Tigray or usher in another prolonged phase of conflict.

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The developments will also be closely watched by regional governments, the African Union and international partners as efforts continue to prevent the renewed fighting from developing into a wider Horn of Africa crisis.