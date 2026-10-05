Egypt, Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan Converge As Tensions With Ethiopia Deepen

Addis Ababa — Leaders of Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia have reaffirmed their opposition to unilateral actions and interference in the affairs of states, while asserting the role of Red Sea littoral countries in governing the strategic waterway, in a declaration that comes amid sharply deteriorating relations between the four countries and Ethiopia.

The El Alamein Joint Declaration was issued on Sunday following a quadrilateral summit in Egypt attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council chairman Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. According to IANS, the leaders stressed international law as the basis for regional stability and cooperation and called for respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The declaration also addressed transboundary water resources, including the Nile, stressing the principles of "no harm" and cooperation through prior notification, consultation and consensus. The four leaders rejected unilateral measures that could affect the existing water uses of Egypt and Sudan, Ethiopia's downstream neighbours.

The summit comes as Ethiopia's relations with all four countries face significant strains. Egypt and Sudan remain opposed to Addis Ababa's position on the operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), with Cairo continuing to seek a binding agreement governing the dam's filling and operation. Ethiopia maintains that the project is essential to its development and rejects arrangements it considers to restrict its use of the Nile.

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According to AFP, Sudan's army-led authorities have also accused Ethiopia of facilitating support for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's ongoing war, an allegation Addis Ababa denies. The two countries additionally have a longstanding dispute over the al-Fashaga border area.

Relations between Ethiopia and Somalia have been strained over maritime access since Addis Ababa signed a 2024 agreement with Somaliland. Although the two countries later agreed through Turkish mediation to pursue Ethiopian sea access under Somali sovereignty, the issue remains sensitive.

Ethiopia's relations with Eritrea have deteriorated even more sharply following their post-2018 rapprochement and Eritrea's participation alongside Ethiopian federal forces during the 2020-2022 Tigray war. The two countries have since fallen out over unresolved post-war issues and Ethiopia's pursuit of Red Sea access, with diplomatic relations severed amid mutual accusations.

The latest summit also coincides with renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia. Ethiopia has accused Eritrea, Egypt and Sudan of supporting the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), allegations all three countries reject. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty separately dismissed Cairo's involvement in Ethiopia's unrest, describing it as an internal crisis rooted in political and ethnic divisions, AFP reported.

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The New Arab described the emerging alignment as an "anti-Ethiopia bloc," while stressing that there is no formal alliance among the four countries. Rather, their cooperation reflects increasingly overlapping disputes with Addis Ababa over the Nile, Red Sea access, borders and regional conflicts.

The convergence nevertheless places Ethiopia in an increasingly complicated regional environment. While the interests of Egypt, Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan remain distinct, their simultaneous coordination could increase diplomatic pressure on Addis Ababa at a time when Ethiopia is already confronting renewed conflict in Tigray and strained relations with several neighbours.

El-Sisi's call for disputes to be addressed through "dialogue, not confrontation" therefore comes against a backdrop of some of the most significant regional tensions surrounding Ethiopia in recent years.