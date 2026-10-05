Liberia: Three Liberians in U.S. Charged for 'Illegal Voting'

Three Liberian nationals are among 10 foreign nationals facing federal charges in the United States over allegations of illegally voting in Minnesota elections or falsely claiming U.S. citizenship in order to vote, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota said a federal grand jury separately indicted the 10 defendants on September 24, 2026, following investigations into alleged voter fraud involving the November 2022 and 2024 general elections and Minnesota's August 2026 primary election. All 10 defendants have made their initial appearances in federal court.

The three Liberians identified in the federal indictments are Bhator Konah Bryant, 61; Alan Barbu Kargbo, 48; and Chris Adam Pettiquoi, 43. All three are identified by the DOJ as lawful permanent residents of the United States.

According to the DOJ, Bryant faces one count of making a false claim of U.S. citizenship in order to vote. Prosecutors allege that she falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen when registering to vote on October 18, 2024. Bryant made her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elsa M. Bullard on September 29, 2026.

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Kargbo faces two charges--one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote and one count of voting by an alien. The DOJ alleges that he voted illegally in Minnesota and falsely claimed U.S. citizenship in order to vote on November 5, 2024. He made his initial appearance before Judge Bullard on September 28, 2026.

Pettiquoi, according to the federal indictment, also faces one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote and one count of voting by an alien. Prosecutors allege that he voted illegally in Minnesota and falsely claimed U.S. citizenship in order to vote on November 5, 2024. His initial appearance was held before Judge Bullard on September 29, 2026.

The three Liberians are among defendants from several countries charged in the investigation. The other defendants are nationals of Lithuania, Ghana, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Canada and South Africa.

The federal investigation also includes allegations involving the August 2026 Minnesota primary election. According to the DOJ, Ghanaian national Joshua Frederick Kofi Edzie, 63, is alleged to have voted illegally in that primary and to have falsely claimed U.S. citizenship on two occasions.

Announcing the indictments, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said the allegations involve 10 foreign nationals, including one person accused of voting illegally as recently as the August primary.

"Today's charges allege that ten foreign nationals committed voter fraud in Minnesota, one voting illegally as recently as this August's primary," Blanche said, according to the DOJ. "The law is clear, only American citizens may vote in American elections, and enforcing this law is fundamental to our democracy. That should not be a partisan concept."

U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Daniel N. Rosen also warned that federal authorities would prosecute non-citizens who allegedly misrepresent their citizenship to obtain ballots.

"Voting in American elections is a privilege of American citizenship," Rosen said. "Stealing that privilege is a crime. When, in order to obtain a ballot, a non-citizen swears he or she is a citizen, we will prosecute."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has also indicated that criminal charges could have immigration consequences for defendants who are not U.S. citizens.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said federal authorities would pursue non-citizens accused of illegally participating in U.S. elections.

"Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences, including criminal charges and deportation," Mullin said.

Under federal law, making a false claim of U.S. citizenship in order to vote is punishable by up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $250,000.

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Voting by an alien is classified as a Class A misdemeanor under federal law and carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, up to one year of supervised release and a maximum fine of $100,000.

The DOJ said the cases resulted from an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), with the cases being prosecuted by First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph S. Teirab.

The federal charges have not resulted in convictions. The DOJ emphasized that an indictment is only an allegation and that every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

The case has attracted attention in Liberia because three of the 10 defendants named in the federal investigation are Liberian nationals. However, the federal allegations against Bryant, Kargbo and Pettiquoi remain subject to judicial proceedings in the United States.