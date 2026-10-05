The coastal city of Buchanan was transformed into a sea of green on Saturday, October 3, 2026, as hundreds of partisans, elders, and national leaders of the Liberty Party gathered for a historic rebranding ceremony that marked a pivotal new chapter for the Liberty Party.

The event's centerpiece was the official groundbreaking for a state-of-the-art Grand Bassa Chapter headquarters--a multi-purpose complex valued at an estimated US$400,000.

Surrounded by traditional leaders and clergy, Liberty Party Political Leader Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, donning a white hardhat and reflective safety vest, joined hands with party officials to turn the first shovelfuls of earth.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd, Karnga-Lawrence underscored that the project represents far more than physical infrastructure, while making a passionate plea for internal unity and party order.

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"We are not just laying a foundation for a building; we are laying a foundation for the future of this party," Senator Karnga-Lawrence declared. "Within one year, you will return to this same spot and see a completed headquarters."

Reflecting on her own political journey, the Senator emphasized that personal and political progress relies heavily on steadfast character.

She urged partisans across all levels to uphold strict discipline, crediting the principle as the cornerstone of her political career and success.

Partisans and local residents said the project signals a tangible commitment to Grand Bassa County's political landscape.

"This is the first time we have seen a party invest in something permanent here," said one supporter who attended the ceremony. "It tells us the Liberty Party is here to stay."

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, the crowd marched in high spirits from the Monrovia Junction through the streets of Buchanan to the party's current headquarters for the main program.

Among the high-profile guests in attendance was the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Thomas Fallah. Delivering solidarity remarks, Fallah stressed the importance of inclusivity and collective effort within political movements.

Fallah noted that there are "no helping verbs" arguing that everyone who contributed to the success of the ruling government are all "active verbs" vital to its ongoing mission.

In a significant boost to the party's momentum, several key stakeholders from Grand Bassa County, along with members from other political parties, officially crossed over to join the Liberty Party during the event.

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As the day's festivities concluded, party leaders and partisans alike framed the gathering not just as a celebration of a new building, but as a total revitalization of the Liberty Party's vision for the future.