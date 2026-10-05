Liberia: Nyumalin Urges Stronger Coordination to Drive Local Governance

Minister of Local Government F. Sakila Nyumalin Sr. has returned to Liberia from a Diaspora Conference in the United States, calling for stronger coordination, communication and teamwork within the Ministry to improve local governance and public service delivery.

Minister Nyumalin made the call upon his arrival in Monrovia, where he was welcomed by the Ministry's senior management team led by Edward K. Mulbah, alongside deputy ministers, assistant ministers, program heads and other staff.

In brief remarks, Nyumalin thanked the Ministry's leadership and staff for the warm reception, describing it as a demonstration of unity and institutional solidarity.

He urged officials at all levels to strengthen collaboration and communication, saying effective coordination is essential to ensuring that the Ministry operates efficiently and delivers on its mandate.

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Nyumalin particularly emphasized the need for senior officials, deputy ministers, assistant ministers, program heads and staff to work together toward common institutional objectives.

He said stronger teamwork will be critical to advancing local governance and improving public services for communities across Liberia.

The Minister's return follows his participation in a U.S.-based Diaspora Conference, which brought together Liberian officials, members of the diaspora and other stakeholders to discuss national development and local governance.

The engagement provided an opportunity to discuss how Liberians abroad can contribute to the country's development through expertise, investment and other resources.

Nyumalin has now resumed his official responsibilities as the Ministry continues working with local authorities and stakeholders to strengthen local governance and service delivery.

He concluded by urging the Ministry's workforce to remain united and sustain collaboration in pursuit of effective governance and improved services for the Liberian people.