Liberia: Monrovia Mayor Launches Family Farms Project

MONROVIA — Monrovia Mayor John-Charuk S. Siafa has launched the NOURISH Family Farms Project, an initiative targeting 600 smallholder farmers and 2,400 household members as part of efforts to improve food security, create economic opportunities and promote cleaner communities.

Mayor Siafa officially launched the initiative on Friday, October 2, at the Royal Grand Hotel in Sinkor, describing it as a new approach to linking environmental protection, urban agriculture and livelihoods.

According to the mayor, 60 percent of opportunities under the project will be reserved for women, while significant attention will also be given to youth participation in agribusiness and digital agriculture.

"Let us demonstrate that cleaner cities and productive farms can support each other. Let us demonstrate that environmental protection can create employment," Mayor Siafa said.

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A major component of the project will focus on converting organic waste into agricultural products, linking Monrovia's sanitation challenges with efforts to increase food production.

Under the initiative, organic waste processing is expected to increase from 52.5 metric tons to 264 metric tons annually, with processed waste used to produce organic fertilizer and biopesticides for farmers.

The project will also promote urban agriculture through the establishment and expansion of home, community and school gardens across Monrovia.

Mayor Siafa said the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) will support the initiative through waste separation, public education, urban farming activities and efforts to connect participating farmers with markets.

He said the project could demonstrate how improved waste management can simultaneously contribute to agricultural production, employment and environmental protection.

The mayor reaffirmed MCC's commitment to supporting the initiative as part of broader efforts to build a cleaner and more resilient capital.

The NOURISH Family Farms Project is expected to strengthen local food systems while creating economic opportunities for women, young people and smallholder farmers.

It is also intended to promote the productive use of organic waste and demonstrate how urban agriculture can contribute to food security and improved livelihoods in Monrovia.