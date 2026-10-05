Liberia: Freeman Urges Youth to Create Solutions

MONROVIA — Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) Political Leader Simeon Freeman has challenged young Liberians to move beyond depending on government for jobs and instead develop the skills, ideas and businesses needed to address the country's economic and social challenges.

Freeman said Liberia's development requires a new generation of problem-solvers capable of creating jobs and opportunities rather than relying solely on government and existing institutions for employment.

He made the remarks while serving as keynote speaker at the 21st graduation ceremony of the Paynesville Seventh-day Adventist High School, where he addressed graduates under the theme, "What If?"

Freeman urged the graduates to question existing conditions, think creatively and use their education to find practical solutions to problems affecting their communities and the country.

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According to the MPC leader, Liberia cannot achieve meaningful economic progress if young people are educated primarily to become job seekers.

Instead, he said, the country needs young people who can establish businesses, generate employment, identify opportunities and develop solutions to longstanding national challenges.

Freeman pointed to the transformation of Netflix from a video-rental business into a global streaming platform as an example of how innovation and a willingness to rethink existing models can produce significant change.

He said the company's transformation demonstrated the importance of asking questions, adapting to changing circumstances and finding new ways to meet people's needs.

Freeman challenged the graduates to adopt a similar mindset by asking why problems exist, what can be done differently and how they can contribute to solving them.

He argued that Liberia's development should not be viewed solely as the responsibility of government, stressing that citizens also have a role to play in finding solutions to problems in their communities.

The MPC political leader also emphasized continuous learning, warning that individuals, businesses and institutions that fail to learn, innovate and adapt risk becoming irrelevant in a rapidly changing world.

He urged the graduates to combine their education with integrity, creativity, courage and a willingness to take responsibility for their future.

Freeman said the younger generation has an important role to play in Liberia's transformation and challenged the graduates to use their knowledge not only to pursue personal advancement, but also to create opportunities and contribute ideas capable of moving the country forward.