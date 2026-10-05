Liberia: Liberty Party Impresses for 2029 - Dillon Says Party No Longer 'Helping Verb'

Monrovia — Liberty Party at the weekend made what is said to be an encouraging impression ahead of the 2029 electoral showdown after it showed an "enormously encouraging crowd strength" when thousands of partisans came out in their numbers during a special gathering in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The turnout shows, according to partisans, how the party is etching into the 2029 election with determination and zest, with Vice Chairman for Political Affairs Abraham Darius Dillon making a clear the party will no longer play a secondary role in Liberia's future political arrangements while declaring that the party intends to chart its own direction ahead of the 2029 elections.

Inspired by the display, the outpouring of partisans and well-wishers, Dillon emphasized that the party should not be treated as a "helping verb" in the country's political process.

"I want to reecho as Vice Chair for Political Affairs, this party is no helping verb. This party is no helping verb. In 2029, we all together will give direction for our party and country," Dillon said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

His remarks came as the Liberty Party held a major gathering in Grand Bassa County as part of activities focused on rebuilding and strengthening the party's structures.

The event brought together party supporters and citizens for what party officials described as a renewed effort to reorganize the LP, expand its membership, and prepare for future political activities.

Senate Pro Tempore and Liberty Party Political Leader Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence also addressed supporters during the event, reassuring them of the party's commitment to strengthening its structures and organizational capacity.

Karnga-Lawrence said the party would continue efforts to revamp its structures and prepare for the 2029 elections.

The Buchanan gathering also featured a groundbreaking ceremony for the party's proposed future headquarters, reportedly valued at US$400,000.

Party officials and supporters described the project as an important step toward establishing a permanent home for the Liberty Party in Grand Bassa County.

The event was also used to promote the party's ongoing rebranding and membership drive, with messages including "One Party, One Loyalty" and "Membership Drive 2026."

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Thomas Fallah, who also attended the program, said the party was not prepared to return to what he described as its previous political position.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The gathering comes as the Liberty Party seeks to strengthen its organization ahead of the 2029 elections, with party officials placing emphasis on membership recruitment, grassroots mobilization, and the development of party structures.

For supporters gathered in Buchanan, the event served as both a political gathering and a demonstration of the party's efforts to rebuild its presence in Grand Bassa County.

The Liberty Party has previously undergone periods of internal disagreement and subsequent reconciliation. In 2025, the party publicly presented its reconciliation efforts as an attempt to heal divisions and strengthen unity within its ranks.

Dillon's latest remarks therefore place emphasis on the party's own political identity and its intention to participate actively in shaping its direction toward the 2029 elections.

The Buchanan event ended with renewed calls for party loyalty, increased membership, and stronger organizational structures as the Liberty Party begins preparations for the next electoral cycle.