Liberia: Gender Engages Police Over Teenager Video

Monrovia — The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has condemned the circulation of a video involving a teenager who was reportedly interviewed about an alleged sexual encounter with a 29-year-old man.

The Ministry said the video, recorded and posted by online content creator Kiss the Blogger, is disturbing and raises serious concerns about the protection, dignity, and welfare of the child.

In a statement issued in Monrovia, the Ministry criticized the decision to record and publish the video instead of immediately reporting the alleged incident to the Liberia National Police (LNP).

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According to the Ministry, whether the video was produced for content, entertainment, or any other purpose, the circumstances surrounding it are "deeply troubling, disturbing, and unacceptable."

The Ministry said content that exposes, bullies, sensationalizes, or potentially exploits a child is inappropriate and should not be encouraged.

It said it is making efforts to establish contact with the blogger to better understand the circumstances that led to the recording and to help identify the child involved.

The Ministry has also engaged the Liberia National Police to assist in investigating the matter and apprehending the alleged perpetrator and others who may be connected to the case.

The LNP, according to the Ministry, has assured its full support and cooperation as authorities work to establish the facts surrounding the incident, as well as the whereabouts and welfare of the child.

The Ministry is also cautioning members of the Bloggers Association of Liberia and the wider blogging community to exercise greater responsibility and sensitivity when producing or sharing content involving children.

It said bloggers and other content creators should consider the safety, dignity, privacy, and best interests of children when reporting or discussing matters involving them.

The Gender Ministry said it remains committed to protecting the rights, safety, welfare, and dignity of children across Liberia.

It added that it will continue working with the LNP and other relevant authorities to establish the facts of the case and ensure that the matter is appropriately addressed in accordance with the law.

The Ministry said it will provide additional information to the public as verified details become available.