Nigeria: Benue Boat Mishap - Sema Deploys Divers On Search, Rescue

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (Benue-SEMA) has deployed local divers to search for the remaining missing persons on the tragic boat accident on River Katsina-Ala in Buruku Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Tema Ager, Head of Information Unit, Benue-SEMA, confirmed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Makurdi.

Ager said the operation had been challenging because of difficult conditions in the affected section of the river and the presence of submerged motorcycles and other materials.

"Rescue teams are working methodically to locate the missing persons and establish the circumstances surrounding the mishap.

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"So far, 125 passengers have been rescued, while more than nine others remain missing as rescue operations continue at the scene," he said.

He said the figures remained provisional, as authorities were still reconciling the number of people aboard the boat with information obtained from survivors, relatives and community leaders.

According to him, an estimated 138 people were believed to have been involved in the incident, although the exact number of passengers had yet to be established.

Ager said authorities had engaged survivors, relatives of victims and leaders of the affected community and association to obtain information that could assist the search and rescue operation.

He said 38 motorcycles were also reportedly conveyed on the ill-fated boat, with three passengers said to have been associated with each motorcycle.

The SEMA official said some of the figures were obtained from mourners and other persons at the scene, while passengers who joined the boat from the riverside were yet to be fully identified.

He said authorities would continue the investigation and search operation until the status of all persons believed to have been aboard the boat was established.

Ager also appealed to river users to observe water-safety measures, particularly the use of life jackets while travelling by boat.

He said life jackets had been provided in the past, but some passengers often ignored the safety precaution and boarded boats without wearing them.

He urged passengers at the Buruku crossing point and other waterways to always wear life jackets and comply with safety instructions to prevent avoidable loss of lives.

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NAN reports that on Oct. 3, a wooden boat conveying passengers and motorcycles reportedly developed difficulties while crossing the River Katsina-Ala at the Buruku crossing point. (NAN)